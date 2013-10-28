Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned NH Hoteles, S.A. (NHH) a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also assigned NHH's planned EUR225m senior secured notes an expected senior
secured rating of 'B+(EXP)' with an expected Recovery Rating 'RR2.'
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received by Fitch.
The 'B-' IDR reflects NHH's high initial leverage and additional free cash
outflows expected in the near term, as well as a strengthened operational
profile. The rating has factored in its initial success in implementing several
strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its long-term brand positioning and
the market share of the group. It also reflects Fitch's expectation that the
company will be able to successfully refinance its capital structure.
As the group embarks on a multi-year shift toward an asset-light operating
model, Fitch views the company's ability to continue divesting at attractive
prices as essential to NHH's turnaround. Proceeds will help stabilise liquidity
and allow for adequate capital expenditure in the remaining hotel portfolio.
This should, in turn, help to justify average daily rate increases and margin
improvement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pricing Power Improvement
In recent years, capital expenditure has been scaled back to preserve liquidity.
This has resulted in considerable under-investment in NHH's hotel portfolio,
which has negatively impacted the company's ability to justify price increases.
Annual capital expenditure has been, on average, at around 54% of depreciation
over the past three years. As proceeds from asset sales are reinvested in
remaining owned properties, NHH's product offering should allow for steady price
increases.
Further Transition to Asset-Light
Management is focused on shifting the overall portfolio toward a "managed"
format rather than the "owned" structure currently in place. NHH opened four new
hotels in 2012 under the management structure. Furthermore, the company executed
several sale and manage-back transactions in recent quarters to further
facilitate this transition and have identified additional opportunities for sale
in the near term.
On-going Execution Risk
As part of the expected operational improvements, NHH is restructuring or
cancelling leases (54% of rooms) and management contracts (21% of rooms) which
have become unprofitable due to a combination of increased costs and/or low
occupancy rates. While execution risk remains high, the weak performance in
recent periods provides NHH with negotiating leverage as hotel owners do not
have many branded hotel alternatives to replace the incumbents. As such,
renegotiating terms is viewed to be a more affordable option than pursuing
litigation.
Improved Financial Flexibility
Asset sales and operational restructuring are the primary drivers of the
company's expected turnaround in FY13 and FY14. The proposed refinancing of the
existing term loans with a loan-senior note structure would serve to extend
NHH's maturity profile and unlock additional cash resources that could be
allocated toward property refurbishment and brand improvements. As Fitch does
not expect material debt repayment over the next several years, NHH's credit
metrics are likely to be a constraining factor on the ratings. NHH's expected
lease-adjusted net leverage of around 7.9x at FYE13 compares poorly with other
higher-rated hotel and leisure peers such as Accor (BBB-/Stable) and Whitbread
(BBB/Stable).
Strong Expected Recoveries
The majority of NHH's properties are in or around major European and Latin
American cities. As a result, the portfolio's valuation has proven resilient and
become a primary source of liquidity in recent years. NHH's 'RR2' reflects
Fitch's expectations that the valuation of the company - and resulting recovery
for its creditors - will be maximised in a liquidation, rather than in a
restructuring, due to the significant value of the company's owned real estate
portfolio. The expected distribution of recovery proceeds should provide
above-average recovery for potential senior secured creditors due to significant
real estate collateral coverage relative to the drawn debt under the expected
capital structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Lease adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR below 6.5x, EBITDAR/ gross interest + rent
above 1.5x (FY14 projection: 1.2x), EBITDA margin (excluding one-time gains)
sustained at or above 10% (FY14 projection: 9.1%), as well as a demonstrated
path to sustained positive FCF generation
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Continued free cash outflows resulting in strained liquidity, lease-adjusted
net leverage above 9.0x, EBITDA margin, excluding capital gain, below 6% and
EBITDAR/(rent+interest) below 1.1x