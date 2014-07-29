(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating to
Nifty Warehouse
Trust No. 3's asset-backed fixed and floating-rate notes as
follows:
AUD500m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD65m Class B notes: 'not rated
The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of Nifty Warehouse Trust No. 3.
The collateral pool consists of auto loan receivables originated
by Nissan
Financial Services Australia Limited (NFSA) that are subject to
excess
concentration parameters and eligibility criteria to limit pool
concentration of
loan product and asset types, obligor and geographic exposure,
and various asset
characteristics. A deferred account will provide liquidity for
the transaction
and will be initially sized at 0.65% of the aggregate invested
amount of the
class A and B notes. The total facility limit is AUD500m. The
current collateral
pool consists of 4,284 loans with a total portfolio balance of
AUD109m and an
average size of AUD25,433. The pool comprises 12.9% chattel
mortgages and 87.1%
consumer loan receivables from Australian obligors. The weighted
average
remaining term stands at 41 months, and the weighted average
balloon payment is
AUD13,322.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A notes are based on:
the controls in
place to manage pool concentrations; the eligibility criteria;
the inclusion of
minimum excess spread triggers; 11.5% credit enhancement
provided by the
subordinate class B notes; excess spread; a deferred account for
liquidity that
will initially be sized at 0.65% of the aggregate invested
amount of the class A
and B notes; and NFSA's underwriting and servicing capabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Increases in the frequency of defaults could produce loss levels
higher than
Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating actions
on the notes.
Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings of Nifty
Warehouse Trust No.3 to
increased defaults over the life of the transaction. Its
analysis found that
collectively, the Class A notes' ratings were impacted under all
of Fitch's
stress levels. As the pool is not static Fitch did not factor in
excess spread
into its analysis.
Fitch has published a report on representations, warranties, and
enforcement
mechanisms for the transaction.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+612 8256 0360
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+612 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
This rating action was based on information provided by Nissan
Financial
Services Australia Pty Ltd and legal counsel, Minter Ellison.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
