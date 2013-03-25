(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Nifty
Warehouse Trust No.1 asset-backed fixed and floating-rate notes.
The rating actions are as listed below:
AUD250m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD250m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD74.7m Class B notes: 'not rated
The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as
trustee of Nifty Warehouse Trust No. 1.
There were two new Class A notes issued; the Class A1 and Class A2. Both the
Class A1 and Class A2 notes replace the existing Class A note which was redeemed
in full on 25 March 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
The current collateral pool consists of 18,087 loans with a total portfolio
balance of AUD508.5m and an average loan size of AUD28,112. The pool comprises
62.6% chattel mortgages, 6% hire purchase receivables, and 31.5% consumer loans
from Australian obligors. The weighted average remaining term is 38.1 months and
weighted average seasoning is 12.2 months. The current warehouse facility limit
is AUD500m.
Rating Sensitivities
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and
could result in potential rating actions on the notes.