(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Zenith Bank Plc's (Zenith) USD1bn Global Medium Term Note Programme a Long-term rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and a Short-term rating of 'B'. The Recovery Rating is in accordance with Fitch's soft cap for Nigeria. Fitch notes that there is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's ratings are aligned with Zenith's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+/Stable' and Short-term IDR of 'B', which Fitch affirmed on 4 March 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme ratings are sensitive to a change in Zenith's IDRs. The Recovery Rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption regarding recoveries in the event of a default. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 203 530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 203 530 1330 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014 and Country Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings, dated 28 June 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here