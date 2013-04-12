(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos
Capital plc's
upcoming issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes an expected
Long-term rating
of 'BB(EXP)'. Simultaneously Fitch has put the issue's rating on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
The issue's size and final maturity are yet to be determined.
The notes are to
be used solely for a loan to Nomos Bank ('BB'/RWN). Nomos
Capital plc, an
Ireland-based company, will only pay noteholders amounts
(principal and
interest) received from Nomos under the loan agreement.
The claims under the loan agreement will rank at least equally
with the claims
of other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Nomos,
save those
preferred by relevant Russian legislation. Under Russian law,
the claims of
retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured
creditors. At
end-2012, retail depositors accounted for around 13% of Nomos's
standalone
non-equity funding, according to unaudited Russian Accounting
Standards
financial accounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the notes is aligned with Nomos's Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Nomos's IDRs and Viability Rating
are driven by the
bank's sound performance, low level of non-performing loans and
currently
reasonable capital and liquidity positions. However, the ratings
also consider
the substantial volumes of related party and relationship
lending, and
significant funding dependence on rather lumpy corporate
deposits and wholesale
markets.
The RWN reflects Fitch's expectation that Nomos's Long-term IDR,
and
consequently the issue rating, is likely to be downgraded
following the
consolidation by Otkritie Financial Corporation (OFC) of a
majority stake in the
bank (see 'Fitch Places Nomos on RWN, Rates Otkrytie Bank
'B'/RWP' dated 7
September 2012 at fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Nomos's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also
impact the
rating of the notes. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Nomos's
IDRs once OFC
completes the acquisition of a majority stake. OFC
representatives already
comprise a majority of Nomos's board of directors. Fitch has
been informed that
the legal closing of transactions to acquire a majority stake
should take place
within a couple of months, subject to regulatory approvals.
Fitch expects to review Nomos's ratings in Q213, after both
Nomos and OFC
publish 2012 accounts. In resolving the RWN, Fitch will consider
recent
developments in the financial metrics both of Nomos and the
broader OFC, and in
particular will review the impact of the Nomos acquisition on
group leverage and
the bank's strategy. Given Nomos's standalone credit strengths
and the relative
size of Nomos and OFC (the latter's consolidated assets were
equal to 26% of
those of Nomos at end-2011, prior to the acquisition), Fitch
anticipates that
any downgrade of Nomos's Long-term IDR will probably be limited
to one notch, to
'BB-'.
At end-2012, Nomos, together with its subsidiary
Khanty-Manskiyskiy Bank, was
the second-largest privately-owned banking group in Russia.
Nomos ratings are as follows:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB'; RWN
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
Local currency Long-Term IDR: 'BB'; RWN
Viability Rating: 'bb'; RWN
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(rus)'; RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB'; RWN
Senior unsecured local debt: 'AA-(rus)'; RWN
Subordinated debt: 'BB-'; RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15
August 2012,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
