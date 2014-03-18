(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an 'A-'
rating to Nomura Bank International plc's (NBI) programme for
the issuance of
senior unsecured notes (the programme) that was renewed on 14
March 2014. The
programme rating applies only to notes guaranteed by Nomura
Holdings, Inc. (NHI,
A-/Stable) (the guaranteed notes). The rating does not cover
unguaranteed notes
and other instruments issued under the programme.
NBI will issue guaranteed and unguaranteed notes and redeemable
certificates of
up to USD2.5bn under the programme. The notes will constitute
direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of NBI,
and rank pari
passu equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations. The
proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
UK-based NBI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Europe
Holdings plc, which
in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NBI is primarily
engaged in
supporting the global wholesale business function of Nomura, the
largest
securities group in Japan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the guaranteed notes is aligned with the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of NHI because the payment of principal, interest
and all other
amounts payable are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by NHI.
NHI's Long-Term IDRs are driven by the Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'A-', the
minimum Long-Term IDR floor indicated by its Support Rating (SR)
of '1'. The SR
is based on Fitch's belief that the authorities would view NHI
as systemically
important in the domestic economy and its failure would lead to
serious
disruption in markets, and as a consequence, the probability of
the government's
support, in the case of need, is extremely high. Therefore,
Fitch believes that
support can be factored into NHI's ratings because under Japan's
Deposit
Insurance Law, when a serious systemic disruption is
anticipated, the government
can pre-emptively provide financial assistance to a solvent
financial holding
company (Specified Measure 1 of Article 126-2).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the programme would be directly affected by
changes to NHI's
Long-Term IDRs or modifications to the description of the
guarantee.
A change in Fitch's assessment of the Japanese government's
propensity to
support, and/or the systemic importance of NHI derived from
factors such as
increased substitutability of an entity due to downsizing of
operations and/or
transactions, could result in the downgrade of NHI's SRF. This,
in turn, would
lead to the downgrade of NHI's Long-Term IDRs and the programme.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs" (29 October
2013)
