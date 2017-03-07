(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
Nordstrom, Inc.'s new 4.00% $350 million senior unsecured notes
due March 2027.
The proceeds from these notes, as well as proceeds from an
add-on of $300
million to the existing 5.00% senior unsecured notes outstanding
due 2044, will
be used to repay or retire all $650 million aggregate principal
amount of
outstanding 6.25% senior unsecured notes due January 2018. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Nordstrom's position as a market share
consolidator in the
apparel, footwear and accessories space, differentiated
merchandise, and a high
level of customer service which have enabled the company to
enjoy strong
customer loyalty. Nordstrom has a well-developed offering and
footprint in the
full-price, off-price and online channels which should enable
the company to
generate 2%-3% top line growth over the intermediate term.
Nordstrom has industry-leading sales productivity, with EBITDA
margins that are
in line with other industry leaders in the department store
space such as Macy's
Inc. and Kohl's Corp. However, increased investments to support
online sales
growth as well as Nordstrom's other business initiatives,
including its entry
into Canada, will put pressure on EBITDA margin over the next 2
- 3 years, with
margins expected to decline to the 10% - 11% range from 12% in
2016. EBITDA is
expected to be around $1.6 billion over the next 24-36 months
relative to $1.7
billion in 2016 and a peak of $1.9 billion in 2014.
Nordstrom's comparable store sales (comps) declined 0.4% in 2016
compared to
2.7% in 2015, with comps declining to the negative low
single-digit range in
1H16. Overall sales grew 2.9% given two full-line (including
Canada) and 21
Nordstrom Rack (Rack) store openings, and strong performance
from the online
off-price channel. The performance is strong relative to
Fitch-rated department
stores, which saw comps decline approximately 3.5% in 2016, and
the overall
department store industry sales decline of 4.5%.
Additionally, there has been a general slowdown in apparel and
accessories
sales, which Fitch projects will grow at around 1%, indicating
share gains for
Nordstrom. Fitch expects Nordstrom's comps to grow in the low
single digits and
overall top line to grow 2% to 3%, driven primarily by continued
growth in its
online sales and Rack businesses, with segment forecasts
detailed below.
Full-line stores (50% of total sales before intercompany
eliminations; Fitch
projects this at under 40% by 2020): Fitch expects full-line
store comps to be
in the negative mid-single-digit range in 2017, similar to the
negative 6.4% in
2016, due to share shift to the off-price and ecommerce
channels. Total sales
growth for full-line stores is expected to be only modestly
higher than comp
trends, given minimal new full-line store openings over the next
few years,
including its expansion into Canada.
Nordstrom Rack (26% of total sales; projected to increase
modestly by 2020
mainly on new store openings): Fitch expects overall Rack sales
to grow in the
mid-single digits over the next two to three years, assuming 15
new store
openings annually (from the current base of 215 units)
contributing 4% - 6% to
Rack's top line, and flat comps. Comps were flat in 2016 after
declining to
negative 1% in 2015 from 3.8% in 2014 and 2.7% in 2013 and Fitch
attributes the
decline to the heightened promotional activity in its full-line
stores and
overall department store and apparel sector.
Direct Channel (17% of total sales; projected at >20%): The
direct channel,
Nordstrom.com, continued its strong growth in 2016 and ended the
year with $2.5
billion in sales. Fitch expects Nordstrom's direct channel to
grow by 10%
annually as consumers continue to shift spending towards the
online channel.
Other (9% of total sales; projected at 10%): Nordstrom has also
been growing its
online presence through various channels including
NordstromRack.com, Trunk Club
(a subscription-based personalized clothing service for men
acquired in 2014),
and HauteLook (a flash discount sales Web site acquired in early
2011). Fitch
expects Nordstrom's other online channels to grow by 15% - 20%
annually.
Positive sales growth projections for Nordstrom distinguish the
company from
most of its department store peers. Nordstrom's FCF increased to
$546 million in
2016 from $184 million in 2015 on lower capex and a working
capital benefit. FCF
is expected to be around $150 million over the next two to three
years assuming
lower capex around the $750 million to $800 million level, or
about 5% of sales.
The company is moderating its investments in store openings and
remodels
following several years of heavy investment, but will continue
to spend on
technology initiatives. Fitch expects Nordstrom's adjusted
leverage to remain
around the mid-2.0x range over the next two to three years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Comps growth in the low-single-digit range with overall top
line growth of 2%
to 3% over the next two to three years, primarily driven by
continued growth in
the online and Rack businesses. Full-line store comps are
expected to be in the
negative low- to mid-single digits; Rack overall sales grow
around 3% to 5% with
square footage growth in the high single digits; and online
revenue to grow
around 10%.
--EBITDA is expected to decline approximately 9% to about $1.6
billion in 2017
and remain around that level thereafter. This assumes modest
gross margin
pressure as a larger percent of the revenues are generated in
the online
segments as well as loss of about 50% of the credit card EBIT
due to the sale of
the receivables in 2015. SG&A is expected to grow in line with
revenues.
--FCF of about $150 million over the next two to three years,
with capex in the
$750 million to $800 million range to support moderating store
openings,
remodels and technology investments.
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is expected to remain around the
mid-2x range over
the next two to three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is unlikely at this time as Fitch
anticipates Nordstrom
will manage its capital structure in the mid-range of its
publicly stated target
of 1.5x - 2.5x debt/EBITDAR leverage using 8.0x net rent
expense. This roughly
equates to a leverage target of 1.75x - 2.75x using Fitch's
methodology of 8.0x
gross rent expense or 2.3x at the mid-range.
A negative rating action could result if operational weakness or
a more
aggressive financial posture leads credit metrics to come in
worse than targeted
levels with adjusted leverage above the mid-2x range on a
prolonged basis.
LIQUIDITY
Nordstrom's liquidity is supported by a cash balance of $1
billion as of Jan.
28, 2017 and an $800 million senior unsecured revolver due April
2020. Post
-refinancing of the $650 million senior unsecured notes due
January 2018, the
company's next maturity is 2020, when the revolver matures and
the $30 million
7.68% mortgage payable bonds come due.
Fitch expects FCF of about $150 million over the next two to
three years, with
capex in the $750 million to $800 million range to support
moderating store
openings, remodels and technology investments.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Nordstrom as follows:
Nordstrom, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--$800 million bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 14, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude impairment charges. For example, in
2016, Fitch added
back $91 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its
EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x annual gross
rent expense.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001