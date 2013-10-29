(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Northern
Trust
Corporation's (NTRS) subordinated debt issuance a rating of
'A+'.
NTRS recently issued $750 million of subordinated notes at the
holding company
with an annual coupon of 3.95% and a maturity date of Oct. 30,
2025. The
proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate
purposes.
Fitch notes that these notes are unsecured obligations of NTRS
and rank junior
to depositors, general creditors, and existing and future senior
debt, and
equally with all of NTRS's existing and future subordinated
debt.
Under Fitch's rating criteria, Fitch rates subordinated debt one
notch from the
company's viability rating (VR) of 'aa-', yielding a
subordinated debt rating
for this issuance of 'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
All subordinated debt issued by NTRS is notched down from NTRS's
VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any change
in the VR of
NTRS.
The following ratings have been assigned:
Northern Trust Corporation
--Subordinated Debt rated 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Secondary Analyst
Chris Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
