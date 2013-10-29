(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Northern Trust Corporation's (NTRS) subordinated debt issuance a rating of 'A+'. NTRS recently issued $750 million of subordinated notes at the holding company with an annual coupon of 3.95% and a maturity date of Oct. 30, 2025. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. Fitch notes that these notes are unsecured obligations of NTRS and rank junior to depositors, general creditors, and existing and future senior debt, and equally with all of NTRS's existing and future subordinated debt. Under Fitch's rating criteria, Fitch rates subordinated debt one notch from the company's viability rating (VR) of 'aa-', yielding a subordinated debt rating for this issuance of 'A+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT All subordinated debt issued by NTRS is notched down from NTRS's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of NTRS. The following ratings have been assigned: Northern Trust Corporation --Subordinated Debt rated 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60606 Secondary Analyst Chris Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 09, 2012); --'U.S. Banks - Sovereign Support - When Does it End' (Dec. 15, 2011); --'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013); --'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths here The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks here U.S. Banks â€” Sovereign Support: When Does it End -- Amended here Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysisâ€“ Effective July 7, 2011 to July 9, 2012 here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Securities Firms Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.