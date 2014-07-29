(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Northern
Trust Corporation's (Northern) preferred stock issuance.
The preferred stock rating is detailed below and is consistent
with Fitch's
notching criteria from each of the entities Viability Rating
(VR). Northern's
IDR is currently rated
'AA-/F1+'; VR 'aa-' by Fitch; all of which were last affirmed on
Feb. 12, 2014,
following Fitch's trust and processing bank peer review.
The five notch differential in the ratings of Northern's
preferred stock include
two notches for loss severity given these securities deep
subordination in the
capital structure, and three notches for non-performance given
that the coupon
of the securities is non-cumulative and fully discretionary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Northern's preferred stock rating is five notches below the
entities VR of 'aa-'
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of preferred stock issued by Northern are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the company's VR.
Fitch Rates the following:
Northern Trust Corporation
--Preferred Stock 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'(January 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (January 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities''(MONTH & YEAR);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March
2014).
