Fitch Ratings expects to rate Oberthur Technologies
Holding S.A.S (Oberthur) and its associated debt instruments as follows, upon
completion of the pending refinancing:
Oberthur Technologies Holding S.A.S
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'B', Stable Outlook, is published
Oberthur Technologies S.A. (OTSA), Oberthur Technologies of America Corp
Senior Secured Term Loan B Rating: 'BB-(EXP)'/'R2(EXP)'
Oberthur Technologies Finance SAS, Oberthur Technologies S.A. (OTSA) and
Oberthur Technologies of America Corp
Senior secured RCF: 'BB-(EXP)'/'R2(EXP)'
Oberthur Technologies Holding S.A.S
Senior notes: 'CCC+(EXP)'/'R6(EXP)'
The ratings relate to the pending refinancing of Oberthur's current first lien
debt (EUR530m) and second lien debt (EUR100m) from the proceeds of a proposed
senior secured Term Loan B for an amount of EUR440m and senior notes issue for
an amount of EUR200m.
Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'/'R2(EXP)' to the EUR440m
senior secured Term Loan B and a 'CCC+(EXP)'/'R6(EXP)' to the EUR200m senior
notes. In its recovery analysis, Fitch adopted the going concern value of the
company, as the resultant enterprise value is higher than the liquidation
enterprise value. Under the going concern approach, Fitch believes that an
EBITDA discount of 25% on December 2012 EBITDA and a 5x EV multiple are deemed
fair in a distressed case.
Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to
conduct the refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the
above instrument ratings.
Fitch has not classified as debt the EUR267.5m (at end of December 2012)
shareholder loan issued at Oberthur Technologies Holding S.A.S and has therefore
excluded it from leverage and coverage ratios. The proposed features of this
instrument match Fitch's perception of an-equity like instrument (see "Treatment
of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe", dated 8 April 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Existing Market Position:
Oberthur is the global number two player in Telecoms (SIM cards & Telecom
solutions) with a 12% market share in 2012 (Gemalto is number 1 with a 29%
market share) and the number three global player in Payment and Transport
(payment smart cards, magnetic smart cards, payment solutions etc.) with a 16%
market share in 2012 (Gemalto number 1 with 33% market share). The global smart
cards market is highly concentrated with the four leading producers representing
almost 70% of the market.
Defensive Business Model:
Oberthur benefits from recurring revenues; automatic card renewals drive
approximately one third of issued cards contributing to the solid visibility of
Oberthur revenues. Moreover, the critical nature of Oberthur's solutions and
services and its highly integrated and specialised offerings increase the
loyalty of the client base and represent a significant barrier to entry.
Growing Market:
Oberthur is operating in a growing market. The Telecom market (telecom cards
unit shipments) is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR through 2012-2016 driven by
increasing penetration rates, high churn levels and the arrival of new
technologies: LTE (long-term evolution), Near Field Communications (NFC) and
machine-to-machine (M2M). The payment market (payment cards unit shipments) is
expected to grow at a 17% CAGR through 2012- 2016. Demand in payment is expected
to be supported by growth in banking penetration especially in emerging markets,
conversion from magnetic stripe cards to chip cards with EMV (Europay,
Mastercard and Visa) standards and the emergence of contactless payments
driving migration of banks to dual interface cards. In the Identity market
research firm, ABI expects the e-document unit shipments to grow by 22% CAGR
between 2012 and 2016.
Significant Technology Risk:
Mobile money and banking offer significant growth potential to operators,
handset manufacturers and technology providers, however determining the winners
in a fast evolving industry is far from clear. NFC is still in its early phases
but is expected to grow rapidly. Oberthur's main competitor Gemalto seems better
positioned in NFC. How effectively Oberthur's key alternative such as Embedded
Secure Element (eSE) will compete is unclear to us at present. These technology
shifts have the potential to significantly disrupt the cash flow generation of
Oberthur in future years.
Attrition on Commoditised Revenues:
Oberthur's existing position of strength in basic SIM cards and Smart cards is
becoming commoditised with price attrition continuing to dilute revenues in
these core divisions in the years ahead. Albeit operating performance has been
consistent, Oberthur will have to improve its process technology and/or its
production efficiencies to a degree sufficient to maintain its margins.
Cash Flow Volatility and High Leverage Position:
The group is not forecast to generate free cash flow (FCF) in 2013. Cash flow
is exposed to volatility and a degree of execution risk and in order for the
company to slowly deleverage from its current high funds from operations (FFO)
leverage metrics of 5.7x in 2013 following the refinancing. Based on its
projections, Fitch expects FFO adjusted net leverage to decrease from 5.7x in
2013 to 4.8x in 2016. FFO fixed charge coverage is expected to increase from 2x
in 2013 to 2.25x in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The ratings could be positively affected by FFO net adjusted leverage
below 4.5x and FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a permanent basis along with
an expectation of consistent positive FCF generation.
Negative: The ratings could be negatively affected by FFO net adjusted leverage
above 6.5x and FFO fixed charge cover below 2x on a permanent basis and any
material loss in market share in the Payment or Telecom divisions.