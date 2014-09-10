(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd.'s (Oceanwide) USD320m 11.75% guaranteed senior unsecured bonds due 2019 a final rating of 'B' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The issuer of the proposed bonds is Oceanwide Real Estate International Holding Company Limited, an offshore entity. The bonds are guaranteed by Oceanwide (onshore) and its offshore 100%-owned subsidiary, Oceanwide Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Oceanwide's onshore parent company, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., which owns 73.67% of Oceanwide, will provide a keepwell deed to ensure sufficient liquidity for timely payment of the bonds. The notes are rated at the same level as Oceanwide's senior unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 29 August 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Asset Value: One of Oceanwide's projects in Beijing is located within the 4th Ring Road and is one of only a few projects with over 1.1 million square metres of saleable gross floor area (GFA) close to the Chinese capital's central business district. The rare prime location and relatively low land premium paid for the site supported overall EBITDA margin of over 35% in the past three years and Fitch expects the margin to continue to be over 30% over the next 24 months. The company's solid asset value and higher margins than its peers' provide it with substantial financial flexibility. Huge Asset Acquisition: Oceanwide is likely to gradually diversify its business model from pure property development to financial institutions in the long term. It recently acquired Minsheng Securities, China Minsheng Investment, and Minsheng Trust for over CNY5bn (USD814m). In addition, the company plans to acquire 71.36% of Hutchison Harbor Ring Limited (HHR), a property developer. The acquisitions do not impact the ratings because the cash payment schedule for the acquisition of the financial institutions will likely be flexible, given the seller is its parent, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd, which has provided a keepwell deed to maintain the company's liquidity. This will likely allow Oceanwide to preserve its overall liquidity levels. Slow Turnover Raises Leverage: Oceanwide's asset turnover, measured by the ratio of contracted sales to adjusted inventory has been below 0.2x since 2011 because of construction delays in its projects in Beijing and Wuhan. As a result, cash inflow is slow, resulting in high leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, of 65% at end-2013. While Oceanwide may speed up asset churn in the coming 24 months, Fitch expects leverage to rise over that period, mainly because of the addition of around CNY5bn in acquisition cost of financial institutions and its substantial annual interest expense, which Fitch estimates at over CNY2bn. Concentration Risk in Wuhan: The projects in Wuhan and Beijing have over 8 million and 2 million sqm of GFA respectively. Together, they account for over 80% of Oceanwide's total land bank and over 70% of its estimated contracted sales in the future. In Wuhan, there is a risk that housing demand and development in the city may not keep pace with the substantial housing supply from Oceanwide's projects, which could lower sales efficiency and hurt its liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Contracted sales sustained below CNY8.0bn a year (2013: CNY5.8bn) - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 75% - EBITDA margin sustained below 35% - Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.7x Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months due to Oceanwide's limited scale and high leverage.