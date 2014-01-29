(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Oil India Ltd (OIL) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured debt rating is also 'BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Standalone Profile and State Linkages: Fitch assesses the linkages between OIL and its 68.4% owner - the Indian sovereign ('BBB-'/Stable) - to be strong, based on the agencyas Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology, especially its strategic and operational linkages. Currently, OILas standalone rating is at the same level as the sovereignas. Should the standalone rating be revised down to below that of the sovereign, OILas IDR would receive an uplift to equate it to Indiaas rating based on a top-down rating approach.

Strong Operational Profile but Small Scale: OIL has strong operating experience of around 50 years. The rating benefits from OILas low cost ratios, especially its very low finding and development costs of USD5.4 per barrel. The companyas production cost of around USD8.5 per barrel (excluding levies) is in line with rating peers, although this is expected to increase over the medium-term. OIL has a healthy reserve replacement ratio of above 150%, largely organic.

OILas proven reserves were 460m barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at end March 2013, with proven developed reserves of 84%. OILas reserves and current production are much smaller than that of its peers rated in the a€˜BBBa category, whose median reserves are at around 2bn boe and median production at 500,000 boe per day. OILas profitability per boe is diminished by the large subsidies it provides to local refiners - currently USD56 per barrel of oil. This fixed dollar obligation impacts the company adversely, especially when crude prices are falling. However, Fitch expects this subsidy burden to shrink over time.

Concentration of Operations: OILas rating also factors in the concentration of its current reserves and production in northeastern Assam state. Further, out of its 17 producing fields, the crude production is concentrated in the Greater Hapjan (38%) and Greater Chandmari (18%) fields. The natural gas production is slightly less concentrated, with the top three fields accounting for around 50% of the production. OIL through its pipeline supplies crude oil to four refineries (total capacity of about 50m barrels) in northeastern India. The pipeline is also connected to another refinery west of Assam that has capacity of about 30m barrels. This provides the company some flexibility in diverting its production in case any customer encounters operating difficulty. We expect OILas geographical diversity to improve over time, although production will continue to be concentrated in Assam in the medium-term.

Mozambique Asset Stake Purchase: OIL has acquired a 4% stake in a gas asset in the Rovuma basin in Mozambique for USD1bn. The stake may be increased by an additional 1%. This asset is considered to be one of the largest natural gas finds, with gas initially in place of 62.6-112.5 trillion cubic feet. Gas production is likely to start from the fiscal year ending March 2018. If executed successfully, this will diversify OILas production and add to its reserves. The project is at a very early stage, and entails execution risks inherent to projects of this nature, although the risks are mitigated by the strong sponsors and operator of the project. Fitch also believes OIL will continue to expand via other acquisitions.

Strong Credit Metrics: The company has strong credit metrics and liquidity due to low indebtedness and large cash balances. Fitchas decision to rate OIL at investment grade on a standalone basis, despite its small scale, is largely driven by OILas strong balance sheet. At end FY13, OIL had cash and equivalents of INR121bn (around USD2bn), and debt of INR12.6bn. The gross debt/EBITDA was 0.3x with gross debt/ proved reserves of USD0.5 per barrel.

While these metrics will weaken after the Mozambique acquisition and its related capex - which will be largely debt funded - they remain adequate for the ratings assigned. Fitch expects gross debt/ EBITDA to increase to around 1.5x and gross debt/proved reserves to about USD2.8 per barrel over the next two years. We expect OIL will be able to maintain its comfortable liquidity position with a negative net debt position over the near term. While, Fitch expects OIL to use some of its cash balances for future M&A, it is likely to maintain strong cash balances.

The government may require OIL and the largest state-owned upstream player, ONGC Limited, to jointly acquire a 10% stake in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC; BBB-/Stable), which the state is looking to divest. If the acquisition goes ahead, it will reduce OILas cash balances (by INR27.5bn), although Fitch does not expect this to materially alter the standalone credit profile of OIL. Positive Regulatory Developments: The government has announced that gas prices will be linked to market prices from April 2014, which is likely to lead to a doubling of OILas gas prices to USD8.4/mmbtu from the current regulated price of USD4.2/mmbtu. With no increase in costs (except for royalty), the price increase will meaningfully boost EBITDA - in FY13 gas accounted for more than 40% of OILas total annual production of 44.9m boe.

In addition, in October 2013 a government appointed committee recommended that the discount that oil producers provide to state-owned refiners be retained at USD56 in FY14. The report stated that in the future, the discount should be calibrated based on global crude oil prices and be percentage based rather than an absolute amount. If implemented, this would benefit OIL and other state-owned upstream companies in India.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- An upgrade of the sovereign rating provided the rating linkages with the state remain intact.

- OIL's standalone credit profile of 'BBB-' may be upgraded if it addresses the current constraints on its scale, asset diversity and profitability, while maintaining its strong balance sheet position.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- A downgrade of the sovereign rating

- A downgrade of OILas standalone credit profile may result if gross adjusted debt to EBITDA increases to over 3.0x, gross debt/ proved reserves exceeds USD5 per boe and/ or fixed charge coverage reduces below 6x on a sustained basis.