(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's (OMLACSA; AAA(zaf)/Stable) proposed issue of subordinated debt securities an expected rating of 'AA(zaf)(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated two notches below OMLACSA's National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The securities will be issued with a 10-year maturity, callable after a period of five to seven years and could be composed of both a fixed and floating coupon. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which is triggered when the company's level of regulatory minimum capital requirement is at risk. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. Fitch expects leverage to remain low for OMLACSA's rating category and interest coverage to be strong. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the subordinated debt securities is notched down from the issuer's rating and is therefore sensitive to changes in OMLACSA's National Long-term rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.