(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2027 being issued by Omega
Healthcare
Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). A full list of Fitch's ratings for
OHI follows at
the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and 'BBB-' ratings are based on Omega's strong
credit metrics
(low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage and ample
liquidity) providing a
sufficient buffer against the potential effects of
tenant-related operating
headwinds. OHI focuses on skilled nursing (SNFs) and assisted
living facilities
(ALFs) wherein tenants' capacity to honor lease obligations are
closely
influenced by changes to government reimbursement and regulatory
/ licensing
risk. Operating headwinds faced by skilled nursing operators
have been a focal
point after announcements related to fourth quarter 2015 (4Q15)
performance at
some of the industry's largest operators. Healthcare REITs,
including OHI,
responded throughout 2016 and amended leases or provided debt
capital to tenants
in certain instances (e.g. Genesis HealthCare). We do not
believe these
headwinds will materially affect OHI's credit given the capacity
to provide
relief and maintain strong metrics should it choose to do so.
However, tenant
headwinds could cause the price at which OHI can issue debt and
equity to become
more expensive.
LOW LEVERAGE WITH SUFFICIENT CUSHION
OHI has consistently maintained leverage between 3.9x - 5.1x
since 2011, with
leverage at 4.8x and 5x for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31,
2016. Fitch
views quarterly leverage as more meaningful than trailing 12
months for OHI
given the lack of seasonality in reported earnings and timing
effects of
acquisitions. Fitch expects leverage will remain between 4x - 5x
over the next
12-to-24 months.
Fitch's projections indicate OHI has a cushion of 0.5x - 1x to
the negative
leverage sensitivity of 5.5x. We view it as unlikely that tenant
issues could in
and of themselves cause OHI to breach the 5.5x sensitivity.
Under a simple
analysis where the rent was reduced for tenants having coverage
below 1x (7.6%
of 4Q15) back to 1.4x (as measured by EBITDAR), leverage would
only increase
0.2x. Tenants with coverage below 1x declined to 3.9% as of
Sept. 30, 2016. Were
OHI to change its financial policies and operate with leverage
closer to 5.5x,
Fitch would then consider the adequacy of the cushion.
FCC is strong for the rating at 4.5x for the year ended Dec. 31,
2016 based on
interest expense and 5.3x based on cash interest paid. This
compares to FCC of
4.2x, 3.7x and 3.6x for 2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively. Fitch
expects OHI's
FCC will continue to improve, driven by contractual rental
escalators and
reduced fixed charges as the interest savings from the
refinancing is realized.
STRONG LIQUIDITY & APPROPRIATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
OHI's near-term liquidity is strong pro forma for this issuance
which provides
it time to manage through the tenant-related headwinds. Should
proceeds be used
to repay the amounts outstanding on the revolving line of credit
($190 million
at Dec. 31, 2016) and some amount towards the $500 million of
term loans
maturing in 2019, OHI will have no debt maturities until 2021.
OHI's primary
sources of liquidity are the $1.25 billion revolving credit
facility due 2018
and extendable to 2019, proceeds from issuance and retained cash
flow from
operations. Uses are relatively manageable beyond the $320
million of remaining
development and renovation commitments.
COMMONALITY OF TENANT REVENUE SOURCES MITIGATES OPERATOR
DIVERSIFICATION
BENEFITS
Fitch views skilled nursing real estate (and by extension
pure-play REITs) as
having more risk than other real estate subsectors due to the
potential for
legislative or regulatory changes (including the annual changes
to reimbursement
amounts by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services). These
unilateral
actions can impact the profitability of most tenants, thus
partially mitigating
the benefits of tenant and geographic diversification.
The operating environment for tenants has been eventful
beginning with weak
results being announced by some of the largest operators in
2016. SNF margins
are being pressured by increasing coverage under Medicare
Advantage, Department
of Justice investigations potentially influencing billing
practices, and pilot
programs for bundled payments and coordinated care. While the
Trump
administration appears to be in favor of slowing the growth of
bundles and
making participation voluntary, we believe the long-term
demographic and
economic factors will continue to drive the market towards these
programs over
the long run. We view these as long-term headwinds that stronger
operators
should be able to manage given they are fairly well-telegraphed.
Another limiting factor on the rating (but inherent to the
strategy) is OHI's
exposure to private, unrated operators, which limits the extent
to which Fitch
can assess their creditworthiness. Fitch views most for-profit
post-acute
operators to be 'B' category credits, where capacity to meet
debt obligations is
vulnerable to deterioration in the business and economic
environment. Rent
coverage, as measured by EBITDARM (EBITDAR before management
fees) and EBITDAR
were 1.7x and 1.3x, respectively, at Sept. 30, 2016, which
reflects the
deterioration from prior periods but still implies some cushion
to sustain
annual rental increases and/or unforeseen changes to
reimbursement rates.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for OHI include:
--Operator headwinds persist and pressure coverage levels but do
not result in
wholesale bankruptcies or rent renegotiations;
--Contractual rental escalators of 2%-2.5% per year through
2018;
--Acquisitions of $500 million per year through 2018 at 8.5% cap
rates;
--$300 million of equity being issued in both 2017 and 2018 to
fund
acquisitions. Should OHI's equity trade at levels where it is
unable or
unwilling to transact, Fitch assumes OHI would reduce
acquisition volumes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect management will operate the company
consistent with the
metrics that could otherwise result in positive momentum in
OHI's ratings and/or
Outlook, such as:
--Increased scale and diversification;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x.
The following factors may result in negative momentum in OHI's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. as
follows:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Caitlin Blalock
Associate Director
+1-512-215-3732
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 18, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes
that is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
