Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar-based
telecoms company Ooredoo Tamweel Limited's (SPV) upcoming trust certificate
programme (Sukuk) an 'A+(EXP)' expected rating. The rating is in line with
Ooredoo's (A+/Stable) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation
conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the
Sukuk programme amount. Ooredoo Tamweel Limited is incorporated in the Cayman
Islands solely to act as the issuer of the certificates and the trustee for the
holders of the certificates.
The certificate programme's expected rating is driven by Ooredoo's IDR and
senior unsecured rating of 'A+', due to the Sukuk's structure, which includes
the following features: 1) Ooredoo's obligations under the documentation rank
pari passu with its other unsecured obligations; 2) Ooredoo's undertaking to
purchase the Sukuk assets (airtime vouchers) from Ooredoo Tamweel Limited on the
scheduled or any earlier dissolution dates; 3) The price payable by Ooredoo in
respect of the airtime vouchers will be the sum of the aggregate face amount of
the certificates then outstanding (in addition to any periodic distribution
amounts that have not been paid); and 4) on any periodic distribution date, if
the returns generated from the Sukuk assets are insufficient to cover the
periodic distribution payments due, Ooredoo undertakes to pay further amounts to
the SPV to remedy such shortfall.
By assigning such ratings to the programme and certificates to be issued under
it, Fitch does not express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance
with Shariah principles or whether the relevant transaction documents are
enforceable under any applicable law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
The IDR reflects Fitch's assessment of Ooredoo's strong operational and
strategic ties with the State of Qatar and the sovereign's creditworthiness. The
agency's top-down approach takes into account potential government support, in
line with Fitch's Criteria Report Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage.
Steady but Slowing Growth
Ooredoo's revenue continues to grow at rates in excess of western European
incumbents' but the company is also experiencing a combination of maturing
mobile markets, increasing competition and changes to the technology landscape.
Although the company has responded by shifting its strategy towards efficiency
improvements and focusing on mobile data products, which have led to a
stabilisation in operating margins, Fitch expects pressure in this area to
continue over the short- to medium-term.
Emerging Market Exposure
Ooredoo generates approximately 32% of its consolidated EBITDA from its key Gulf
markets of Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, the remainder being derived from Indonesia,
Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia. Ooredoo's operations in these lower-rated countries
continue to generate stronger headline growth than domestic markets, but are
exposed to higher political risks. Currency fluctuations and access to cash at
the operating subsidiaries in some weaker-rated countries could also prove
challenging under adverse political circumstances.
Controlled Financial Policy
Ooredoo's consolidated leverage guidance is 1.5-2.5x net debt/EBITDA. While the
group remained comfortably within this level at end-2012, leverage can fluctuate
quite significantly within this band primarily due to large-scale M&A activity.
However, should the group breach these levels and struggle to deleverage within
a short forecast period (12 months), Fitch believes equity support from the
State of Qatar would be forthcoming.
M&A Risk
Large majority-controlled acquisitions of telecom companies with solid market
positions in MENA and Asia-Pacific cannot be ruled out as happened, for example,
with its withdrawal from the Maroc Telecom bid process. These are generally
quite expensive and can lead to a significant increase in leverage. Fitch
continues to treat any acquisition as event risk, in line with its methodology.
Myanmar Licence Award
The license recently awarded in Myanmar is unlikely to have an impact on the
ratings, based on Fitch's estimates of USD2.5bn-3bn of capex over the next three
years. In Fitch's view, current estimates suggest this new investment has no
implications for the implied support of or commitment from the State of Qatar.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-As government support is factored into the ratings, upside potential is
limited, but any positive change in the sovereign rating would have an impact on
Ooredoo's rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-As growth opportunities diminish in Ooredoo's existing portfolio and
competitive pressures intensify, and as Ooredoo expands its international
footprint, capital commitment from the State of Qatar may be called upon. Any
evidence that this would not be forthcoming would be negative for the ratings.
-Aggressive acquisitions that breach the company's maximum net debt/EBITDA level
of 1.5-2.5x would be negative for the ratings.