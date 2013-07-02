(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to Oracle
Corp.'s (Oracle) proposed issuance of Euro-denominated senior
unsecured notes.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Significant financial flexibility, with cash and investments
totaling $32.2
billion as of May 31, 2013, an undrawn $3 billion revolving
credit facility
(RCF) due 2018 and sustained annual free cash flow (FCF) after
dividends in
excess of $7.5 billion in the past four fiscal years (FYs).
Fitch projects FCF
in excess of $13 billion in FY 2014, compared with $12.1 billion
in FY 2013
ended May 31, 2013.
--Strong customer attach-and-renewal rates for software
maintenance, resulting
in a steadily increasing, highly profitable (93% gross margin)
recurring revenue
stream that significantly reduces FCF volatility.
--Strong competitive position, especially in database and
middleware software,
and complete ownership of the systems stack, which offers
opportunities to
differentiate and strengthen the hardware business.
--Conservative financial policies and strong credit protection
metrics, with
historical leverage peaking at 1.3x). Furthermore, Oracle has
minimal reliance
on external financing, excluding major acquisitions, due to
staggered annual
debt maturities and strong internal liquidity.
--Size and diversity with respect to its installed software base
and significant
switching costs associated with mission-critical enterprise
software.
--Established track record of integrating acquisitions.
Fitch's rating concerns are:
--Competition from open-source software and long-term
profitability of Oracle's
enterprise applications business (30% of new software license
and cloud [L&C]
software subscription revenue) given increasing demand for
software as a service
(SaaS) in lieu of traditional on premise software.
Fitch believes Oracle has and will continue to make significant
investments,
both organic and inorganic, to retain its long-term
competitiveness in light of
numerous relatively new entrants. Oracle's SaaS revenue was $910
billion, or
nearly 9%, of total L&C software revenue in FY 2013, compared
with $455 million
in FY 2012. Cloud subscription revenue increased 50.9%
year-over-year to $258
million in the quarter ended May 31, 2013.
--Aggressive acquisition strategy; however, Fitch expects the
company will
remain disciplined with its strategy and, in the event of a
major debt-financed
acquisition, will reduce leverage using FCF in lieu of
meaningful share
repurchases.
--Limited growth in Sun's core high-end enterprise server market
due to the
ongoing shift to low-cost industry-standard servers and
declining UNIX market
share. Fitch believes strong growth and increasing scale of
Oracle's high-margin
engineered systems will restore growth in the intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
Fitch believes the company's lack of a strategic rationale to
maintain a higher
rating at the expense of financial flexibility required for
acquisitions limits
further positive rating actions.
Negative:
--A shift to more aggressive financial policies;
--Inability to adapt to major technology transitions, such as
SaaS or any
emerging database technologies.
Fitch believes Oracle's liquidity is strong, supported by a
sizable cash
position, the vast majority of which is held offshore, an
undrawn $3 billion RCF
due April 2018, and strong and consistent FCF. The significant
offshore cash
position is attributable to a considerable portion of FCF being
derived outside
the U.S., while significant funding is required in the U.S. for
share
repurchases, acquisitions and dividends.
Oracle's credit protection metrics remained relatively stable in
the past year.
Leverage (debt/operating EBITDA) increased to 1x as of May 31,
2013 compared
with 0.9x in the year-ago period, while interest coverage
(operating
EBITDA/interest expense) was nearly unchanged at 23x. Fitch
forecasts leverage
below 1x and interest coverage in excess of 20x in fiscal 2014.
As of May 31, 2013, total debt was $18.5 billion and consisted
primarily of:
--$1.5 billion of 3.75% senior notes due July 2014;
--$2 billion of 5.25% senior notes due January 2016;
--$2.5 billion of 1.20% senior notes due October 2017;
--$2.5 billion of 5.75% senior notes due April 2018;
--$1.75 billion of 5% senior notes due July 2019;
--$1 billion of 3.875% senior notes due July 2020;
--$2.5 billion of 2.50% notes due October 2022;
--$1.2 billion of 6.50% senior notes due April 2038;
--$1.25 billion of 6.125% senior notes due July 2039;
--$2.2 billion of 5.375% senior notes due July 2040.
Fitch currently rates Oracle as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Revolving credit facility 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
