(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SSB
No.1 PLC's
upcoming issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes an expected
Long-term rating
of 'B(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The issue's total
amount and final
maturity are yet to be determined. The notes are to be used
solely for a US
dollar-denominated loan to Ukraine-based JSC State Savings Bank
of Ukraine
(Oschadbank, 'B'/Stable/'b-').
SSB No.1 PLC, a UK-based company, will only pay noteholders
amounts (principal
and interest) received from Oschadbank under the loan agreement.
The claims
under the loan agreement will rank at least equally with the
claims of other
senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Oschadbank,
save those
preferred by relevant Ukrainian legislation. Under Ukrainian
law, the claims of
retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured
creditors.
Oschadbank is the only bank in Ukraine where retail deposits are
fully covered
by state guarantee regardless of the amount. At end-2012, retail
depositors
accounted for around 44% of Oschadbank's non-equity funding,
according to the
bank's local GAAP reporting.
At end-2012, Oschadbank was the second-largest bank in Ukraine
by total assets
and had the largest branch network in the country with around
6,000 branches and
outlets. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine holds 100% of the
bank's shares.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's Long-term rating corresponds to Oschadbank's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; 'B'/Stable). The issue's
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in
case of default.
Oschadbank's IDRs, National Long-term rating and Support Rating
are driven by
potential support from the Ukrainian authorities, in case of
need, based on the
bank's 100% state ownership, its policy role, high systemic
importance, and the
track record of capital support for the bank under different
governments. The
ratings also take into consideration the ability of the
Ukrainian authorities to
provide such support, which remains limited, as indicated by the
sovereign's 'B'
Long-term IDR.
Oschadbank's VR reflects its large deposit-taking franchise,
comfortable
liquidity position and a sizeable capital buffer. It also
considers significant
concentration risk in Oschadbank's loan book, notably its
exposure to NJSC
Naftogaz of Ukraine ('CCC'), and dependence on financial support
from the
National Bank of Ukraine associated with this exposure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Oschadbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would
also impact the
issue's Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook on the bank's
Long-term IDR
reflects that on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or
deterioration in
Ukraine's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or
downward pressure,
respectively, on Oschadbank's ratings.
Oschadbank's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: 'AA-(ukr)
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
VR: 'b-'
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15
August 2012,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
