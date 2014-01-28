(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Poland-based P4 Sp. z.o.o.
(P4 or Play) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of â€˜B+â€™
and National
Long-Term Rating of â€˜BBB-(pol)â€™ with Positive Outlooks.
Fitch has also assigned final ratings of
â€˜BB-â€™/â€™RR3â€™/â€™BBB(pol) to the senior
secured notes issued by Play Finance 2 S.A. and
â€˜B-â€™/â€™RR6â€™ to the senior notes
issued by Play Finance 1 S.A.
Fitch notes subscription of the notes resulted in an increase in
the overall
size of the companyâ€™s financing activity with approximately
EUR900m of proceeds
raised. The shareholder dividend/distribution is now expected to
be around
PLN1.43bn compared with Fitchâ€™s previous expectations of
PLN1.3bn. The increase
is not considered material to the ratings.
P4 has proven a nimble and fast-growing challenger in the Polish
mobile market,
establishing itself as a strong brand, with an easily understood
service message
and competitive distribution network. Revenues and cash flows
demonstrate strong
growth, with the company exhibiting improving margins, albeit
below market and
positive (pre-distribution) free cash flow.
The rating is constrained by some uncertainty over future
financial policy, the
pace of growth, market position among competitors, and the
currency mismatch of
the proposed debt structure.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitchâ€™s opinion that delivery of
managementâ€™s
planned 2014 budget would result in robust financial metrics for
a â€˜B+â€™ rating.
The evolution of the capital structure following the transaction
(i.e. how
closely the shareholders choose to manage leverage to covenant),
continued
rational development of the market and evidence that roaming
agreements are
largely insulated from material price inflation or renegotiation
risk, could
support a higher rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rational Market, Low Convergence Risk
Fitch views competition in the Polish mobile market as developed
and well
dimensioned with no single operator owning a disproportionate
share of the
market, while as the market challenger, Play has taken a
measured approach to
market share gains, product position and pricing. The agency
considers that a
population of 38 million in a reasonably advanced economy can
support a four
player market and that the market structure is less likely to
experience the
kind of value-destructive price wars seen in some markets. The
somewhat
underdeveloped fixed telephony infrastructure and limited
pervasion of
traditional triple-play services, suggest an aggressive move to
convergent
fixed-mobile bundles is currently a limited medium-term risk.
Efficient Infrastructure Strategy
Play has developed an efficient approach to network coverage
concentrating its
own network infrastructure in more populous and urban areas,
relying to a
limited extent on roaming agreements, which currently exist with
each of the
other three main network operators. Data traffic is almost
entirely carried on
the companyâ€™s own network, while spectrum and planned LTE
(next generation data
technology) investment appear adequately provisioned relative to
the
competition. This hybrid asset-light approach allows for a lower
level of
capital intensity, in turn supporting an improving cash flow.
While roaming
agreements are entirely commercially negotiated, Fitch does not
perceive a high
degree of renegotiation risk given the current existence of
multiple agreements.
Effective Commercial Approach
Play appears to have developed a consistent and
well-communicated brand, seeking
to be the mobile number porting destination of choice and has
acquired customers
on a relatively evenly balanced basis across the market (ie.
without targeting
any one particular competitor). Management appear conscious of
the need not to
be seen as a disruptive challenger, which could provoke a
destructive price war.
Distribution channels (ie. the number of retail
shops/distributors) among
competitors appear evenly matched, which is important, given the
absence of an
independent distribution chain (ie. a Carphone Warehouse
equivalent). Although
virtual mobile network operators have been present in the market
for a number of
years, they have not proven overly disruptive.
Mature Competitive Market
As the smallest in a four player market in an emerging economy,
Play has proven
a nimble competitor and has grown quickly and consistently. The
pace of growth
will continue to require careful management while the presence
of two large
incumbent- owned multinational competitors â€“ Orange
(BBB+/Negative) and T-Mobile
(Deutsche Telecom; BBB+/Stable) â€“ provides financially strong
and experienced
competitors with the capacity to intensify the operating
environment if they
choose.
Financial Policy Evolving
Financial policies that allow leverage to remain somewhat high
(incurrence tests
of 4.25x net leverage; 3.0x net secured leverage and a
restricted payment test
limited at 3.75x net debt to EBITDA) and the currency mismatch
of a
predominantly euro-denominated debt structure and 100% domestic
revenue base,
are constraining factors for the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
POSITIVE:
Any positive action would be subject to the continued rational
behaviour of the
market and that market share gains and other performance
indicators are in line
with Fitchâ€™s rating case. The shareholdersâ€™ approach to
financial policy will
also be important. With a potential IPO deemed a number of years
off and the
bonds incorporating a restricted payment test (set at 3.75x)
Fitch expects
recurring dividends to consistently re-leverage the balance
sheet. The level at
which the shareholders choose to establish this, combined with
continued
operational performance will determine whether the financial
profile supports a
â€˜BB-â€˜ rating.
The following metrics would be important for an upgrade to be
considered:
- Continued strong subscriber growth and an ongoing shift in the
subscriber mix
to postpaid customers, with subscriber acquisition cost and
postpaid churn close
to managementâ€™s expectations.
- EBITDA margin in the high 20s and EBITDA less capex margin in
the high teens.
- A financial policy that is likely to see FFO net adjusted
leverage managed at
or below 4.0x, a level consistent with net debt/EBITDA of around
3.3x-3.4x.
NEGATIVE:
A stabilisation of the rating at â€˜B+â€™ is likely if the
competitive (pricing)
environment intensifies, making revenue growth and margin
expansion targets more
challenging. An expectation that convergent services were deemed
by the market
to be a more important offering could also undermine the
Positive Outlook.
A financial policy that included FFO net adjusted leverage
consistently managed
above 4.0x would be expected to stabilise the rating at
â€˜B+â€™. In the absence of
greater clarity on publicly stated financial policy from
management/the owners,
Fitch would not expect any positive rating action until a second
dividend has
been declared.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
P4 Sp. z.o.o. Long-Term IDR: assigned â€˜B+â€˜; Outlook Positive
P4 Sp. z.o.o. National Long-Term Rating: assigned
â€˜BBB-(pol)â€™; Outlook Positive
Play Finance 2 S.A. Senior Secured Notes: assigned
â€˜BB-â€™/â€™RR3â€™
Play Finance 2 S.A. Senior Secured Notes National Long-Term
Rating: assigned
â€˜BBB(pol)â€™
Play Finance 1 S.A. Senior Notes: assigned â€˜B-â€™/â€™RR6â€™
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
