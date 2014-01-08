(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Pacnet
Limited's (Pacnet; B/Stable) USD350m senior secured guaranteed
notes due 2018 a
final rating of 'BB/RR1'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received. The
final rating is in line with the expected rating initially
assigned on 10 June
2013 and restated on 25 November 2013 prior to re-marketing of
the bonds.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the notes reflects Fitch's recovery
calculation for
the notes of at least 90%, and therefore, under our recovery
rating methodology,
the bonds are rated three notches higher than the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR).
The notes are subordinated to any future debt raised at
non-guarantor
subsidiaries. However, Fitch understands that the company has no
plans to raise
such funds.
The notes are jointly and severally guaranteed by all of
Pacnet's main
income-generating subsidiaries. Non-guaranteeing subsidiaries
comprised 8% of
the company's assets as of September 2013 and generated negative
EBITDA in 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Smaller Scale, Intense Competition: Low profitability, strong
competition from
better capitalised market participants, weak financial position
and high
execution risk of its data centre strategy will continue to
constrain Pacnet's
ratings. Pacnet competes with large telecoms incumbents in its
primary service
offerings, such as managed data connectivity solutions. The
scale of Pacnet's
data centre operations is also smaller than rivals' in its key
markets.
Substantial Execution Risk: Fitch expects further improvement in
Pacnet's EBITDA
to be slow in the next few quarters and there is considerable
execution risk
associated with the newly completed and currently planned data
centres in
Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Korea. Contribution from its
internet data
centres, which it builds, owns and operates, has been limited so
far. Successful
execution and rapid take-up of new internet data centre capacity
are critical to
the company's long-term strategy.
Negative FCF Persists: Fitch expects Pacnet's free cash flow
(FCF) to remain
negative for at least the next two years, due to investment in
data centres, and
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain
over 4x for the
next 18 months (2012: 4.5x). However, both maintenance capex and
committed capex
are low and therefore Pacnet has flexibility to manage its cash
requirements
should internal funds need to be retained, as the company has
demonstrated in
the past.
Restructuring Showing Results: Fitch acknowledges that the
restructuring in late
2012 has enabled Pacnet to refocus on core businesses and
streamlined its cost
structure. In the first nine months of 2013, Pacnet's reported
EBITDA, adjusted
for share option compensation, restructuring costs, early
payment discount from
a vendor, foreign exchange gains and other gains, rose 28% yoy
to USD82m, which
was in line with our expectation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising to over 5x and FFO fixed
charge coverage
falling below 2x (2012: 2.0x), both on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x, and FFO fixed
charge coverage
rising above 2.5x, both on a sustained basis
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
"Rating Telecom Companies", dated 9 August 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.