(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to PepsiCo,
Inc.'s (PepsiCo) newly issued $850 million 2.25% notes due
January 2019 and $850
million of floating rate notes due July 2015. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including
the repayment of $1 billion 3.75% senior notes due 2014 and a
portion of its
commercial paper which totaled $2.4 billion as of June 15, 2013.
The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally
with PepsiCo's
senior unsecured obligations. The notes are being issued under
the company's
existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants
include limitations
on secured debt and conditions related to consolidation, mergers
or the sale of
assets. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The
2019 notes are
callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. PepsiCo had approximately $29.5 billion of debt at June
15, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
PepsiCo's ratings reflect its substantial cash flow generation,
significant
scale, product diversification, increasing exposure to faster
growing emerging
markets, and position as the world's second largest food and
beverage company.
Annual cash flow from operations and free cash flow (FCF) have
averaged $8.6
billion and $2.4 billion, respectively since 2010.
During 2012, PepsiCo's $65.5 billion of net revenue was split
51% beverages/49%
food and 49% was generated outside of the United States. Russia,
Mexico, Canada,
the United Kingdom, and Brazil are PepsiCo's largest markets
outside of the U.S.
representing 25% of 2012 total revenue. PepsiCo's portfolio
consists of 22
brands; including Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Quaker, and
Tropicana, with
more than $1 billion in annual retail sales that are typically
first or second
in their respective categories.
PepsiCo's financial strategy, which Fitch has viewed as
aggressive given a
history of share repurchase activity concurrent with
acquisitions resulting in
periodic increases in leverage, is also factored into ratings.
Investing in its
business, returning cash to shareholders, and maintaining credit
ratings that
provide ready access to capital encompasses PepsiCo's financial
strategy. Share
buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion per year since 2010.
In the first
quarter of 2013, PepsiCo approved a new share repurchase
program, for up to $10
billion of PepsiCo common stock from July 2013 through June
2016. Dividends have
grown annually by 6% or more over the past several years to more
than $3.3
billion in 2012. PepsiCo anticipates dividends and share
repurchases will total
approximately $6.4 billion in 2013.
Operationally PepsiCo is focused on increasing brand support to
grow market
share, expanding its emerging market presence, growing its
nutrition business,
reducing overhead, and leveraging technology and processes
across its
organization. PepsiCo has made noticeable progress on this
strategy. Fitch
believes PepsiCo's strategic initiatives will help the company
to meet its
long-term financial targets of mid-single-digit and 6% - 7%
constant currency
net revenue and operating income growth, respectively. Current
year-to-date
operating income was $4.5 billion, an increase of 10% driven by
gains across
several segments which offset weakness in Europe and Quaker
Foods North America.
Acquisitions and strategic alliances are expanding PepsiCo's
emerging markets
presence while supporting its product goals in nutrition and
beverages. Brand
building efforts appear to be paying off as consolidated volumes
were up 1% and
pricing increased 3% for the 24 weeks ended June 15, 2013.
Finally, the firm's
multi-year productivity initiatives are on track with over $1
billion of savings
realized in 2012, $900 million targeted in 2013, and total
savings of $3 billion
expected by 2015.
Credit Statistics:
For the latest-12-month (LTM) period ended June 15, 2013, total
debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.3x, operating EBITDA-to-gross
interest expense
was 13.8x, and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was
3.2x. PepsiCo's
leverage is modestly higher than similarly rated food and
beverage companies but
ratings are supported by, as mentioned previously, the company's
substantial and
stable FCF, significant scale, diversification, and brand
leadership.
Fitch's ratings reflect expectations that total
debt-to-operating EBITDA
leverage to remain in the low 2.0x range during 2013. PepsiCo's
2013 operating
cash flow will be much less affected by pension and retirement
medical plan
contributions. PepsiCo expects to make contributions of
approximately $240
million in 2013 compared to payments of almost $1.5 billion in
2012.
Furthermore, PepsiCo's cash flow growth should improve as added
benefits from
its strategic initiatives around brand support and productivity
savings are
realized.
Liquidity, Covenants, and Maturities:
PepsiCo maintains good liquidity. As of June 15, 2013, the firm
had $8.1 billion
of cash and short-term investments, with $7.2 billion of the
cash offshore, and
combined capacity of $5.85 billion under its 364-day and
five-year revolving
credit facilities. PepsiCo's revolvers expire in June 2014 and
June 2018,
respectively, and are not bound by financial covenants. Fitch
recognizes that
repatriation of cash could result in incremental taxes but
believes PepsiCo
would more likely use the cash to grow in overseas markets. At
June 15, 2013,
upcoming maturities of long-term debt totaled $3.8 billion in
2014 and 2015 and
$4.4 billion in 2016 and 2017.
PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling
subsidiaries -
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (wholly owned by
PepsiCo; Metropolitan
Bottling) and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While
the notes of
Metropolitan Bottling and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally
superior to the
notes issued by PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a
distinction in the
ratings at the single-A level as default risk is very low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA below 2.0x and Fitch's belief
that PepsiCo
would manage its balance sheet to sustain an 'A+' rating.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases
and/or
deteriorating operating performance that causes total
debt-to-operating EBITDA
to be sustained above the mid 2.0x level;
--Substantial and sustained declines in cash flow would also
likely prompt
negative rating actions.
Fitch's currently rates PepsiCo as follows:
PepsiCo (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Bank credit facilities 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--CP program 'F1'.
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc. (Operating
Company/Intermediate
Holding Company)
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Guaranteed bank credit facilities 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'.
Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company)
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3168
Committee Chairperson
David E. Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
