(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to PepsiCo,
Inc.'s (PepsiCo) $3 billion multi-tranche offering. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
including the
repayment of commercial paper. PepsiCo had approximately $4.5
billion of
commercial paper at the end of the first quarter 2017.
The notes will be issued by PepsiCo under the indenture dated
May 21, 2007 and
will rank equally with PepsiCo's senior unsecured obligations.
Indentures
include covenants for limitations of liens including a carve-out
such that the
aggregate amount of secured debt does not exceed 15% of
consolidated net
tangible assets and conditions related to consolidation, mergers
or sales of
assets. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The
senior notes are
callable by PepsiCo, subject to a make-whole provision.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial
flexibility, substantial
cash flow, significant scale, geographic reach, product
diversification
including strong margins in its Frito-Lay North America segment,
and brand
strength as the world's second largest food and beverage
company. Rating
concerns include increased leverage driven by past domestic
borrowing for
shareholder initiatives combined with foreign exchange
headwinds. Consequently,
debt has increased to approximately $39 billion at the end of
first quarter 2017
compared to $29 billion at the end of 2014. Fitch expects
supplemental net
leverage to remain within the mid 2x range going forward, which
Fitch views as
acceptable for the current ratings.
Brand Strength and Scale Supports 3%-4% Organic Growth
More than half of PepsiCo's annual $63 billion in net revenue is
derived from
snacks with roughly 60% of PepsiCo's revenue generated in the
United States.
PepsiCo's brand strength is demonstrated by its portfolio which
consists of more
than 20 brands, including Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, and
Quaker, with more
than $1 billion in annual retail sales and which are typically
No. 1 or No. 2 in
their respective categories.
PepsiCo's challenges include global concern with health and
wellness trends,
increased excise taxes on its products in certain markets, U.S.
diet carbonated
soft drink (CSD) volume declines and the maturity of its
categories in developed
markets. Several of PepsiCo's developed markets have stagnant or
declining per
capita CSD consumption trends and low population growth although
PepsiCo's
exposure to CSDs continue to decline at less than 25% of
revenues. Weak volume
trends in developed markets places more dependence on increases
with price/mix.
Developing and emerging markets have experienced more volatility
and pressure in
the past with growth and local cost inflation. However, growth
in these markets
improved during the first quarter of 2017 to the mid-single
digits driven by
Mexico and Russia although certain pockets remain weak including
Brazil and
Argentina.
Operationally, PepsiCo is focused on increased brand support to
grow value
share, expand its emerging market presence, grow its nutrition
business, reduce
overhead, and leverage technology and processes across its
organization. Thus
Fitch believes PepsiCo's diversified portfolio with strong
brands and good
innovation pipeline (high-single digits of sales) should enable
core revenue
growth of at least 3% to 4% over the next couple of years.
PepsiCo has been able
to use price/mix to offset a significant portion of foreign
exchange headwinds
and pricing has remained rational in key developed markets.
Consequently,
PepsiCo generated core revenue growth of approximately 3.7% in
2016 and
approximately 2.1% during the first quarter of 2017 that was
affected by a few
headwinds including timing of the New Year holiday and the delay
in U.S income
tax refunds.
Productivity Underpins Stable Cash Generation
PepsiCo's five-year $5 billion productivity cost savings program
to be completed
by 2019, if fully achieved, provides the company with
significant financial
flexibility to either reinvest into the business and/or increase
cash
generation. PepsiCo is using a portion of these savings to
bolster brand
strength by increasing media, innovation and R&D spending
combined with cost
reductions that should support future growth in revenues and
operating profit.
Consequently, Fitch views PepsiCo's long-term mid-single-digit
profit before tax
financial targets as achievable.
Despite the effects of foreign exchange translation due to the
strong dollar
that has negatively affected EBITDA, benefits of past
productivity efforts and
working capital gains have resulted in stable cash generation.
Cash flow from
operations (CFFO) and free cash flow (FCF) have averaged $10.3
billion and $3.6
billion respectively for the past four years. Fitch expects
PepsiCo's CFFO will
be in a similar range for 2017 with FCF less than $3 billion.
Overseas Cash Continues to Grow
PepsiCo generates substantial overseas cash flow due to its
international
operations. PepsiCo, like other multi-national companies, has
been reluctant to
repatriate foreign earnings given the tax consequences.
Accordingly, foreign
cash balances have grown along with debt balances to fund
domestic cash
requirements for the dividend, U.S. capital investment and share
repurchase
program. Absent material M&A, Fitch anticipates foreign cash
levels could grow
to approximately $19 billion by 2017.
With potential tax reform on the horizon, multi-nationals
including PepsiCo
would be reluctant to pursue material repatriation until after a
new tax plan is
implemented. Fitch discounts PepsiCo's foreign cash balances by
applying a
generic 35% tax haircut and a further 50% adjustment capturing
expectations for
additional foreign cash balances that could be used for
shareholder-friendly
actions when determining supplemental net leverage.
Supplemental Net Leverage Expected To Be Mid-2x
Fitch expects long-term gross debt leverage in 2017 of
approximately 3.0x.
Leverage at the end of the first quarter of 2017 was 3.0x which
compares to the
low 2x range in 2010.
For 2017, while PepsiCo has reduced expected shareholder returns
to
approximately $6.5 billion from $9 billion in 2015, Fitch
anticipates PepsiCo
will still need to increase debt by approximately $3 billion to
fund their
domestic cash requirements. This is based on Fitch's estimate
that approximately
45% of CFFO is available for domestic use and does not consider
any foreign cash
that could be used for domestic funding requirements. Debt
increased $1.7
billion during the first quarter of 2017.
For U.S. issuers with significant foreign cash balances, Fitch
uses a
supplemental net leverage ratio as part of our analysis.
PepsiCo's supplemental
net leverage was 2.6x at the end of the first quarter 2017.
Supplemental net
leverage is expected to be approximately 2.5x for 2017 compared
to approximately
2.4x at the end of 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for 2017 and 2018
for PepsiCo
include:
--Underlying revenue growth in the 3 to 4% range;
--Modestly improving margins over the time period as commodity
inflation
moderates and productivity benefits accrue;
--$10.3 billion of cash flow from operations (CFFO) in 2017;
increasing to the
mid-to-upper $10 billion range in 2018. Fitch estimates
approximately 45% of
CFFO is available for domestic use;
--Free cash flow (FCF) slightly less than $3 billion in 2017
approaching the mid
$3 billion range in 2018;
--Absent cash repatriation, Fitch anticipates foreign cash
levels could grow to
approximately $19 billion and $23 billion in 2017 and 2018
respectively;
--Total debt increases by roughly $3 billion annually to fund
domestic cash
requirements;
--Capital spending in the $3 billion range;
--Share repurchases in the $2 billion range;
--Gross leverage of approximately 3x and net supplemental
leverage of
approximately 2.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative action include:
--A significant increase in debt due to M&A activity and/or
share repurchases
combined with deteriorating operating performance that causes
supplemental
adjusted net leverage sustained above the mid 2.5x range;
--Gross leverage sustained in excess of 3.0x;
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A public commitment by Pepsi to maintain gross leverage in the
2.5x range or
less and supplemental adjusted net leverage as calculated by
Fitch below 2x,
while maintaining strong organic growth and operating metrics.
Fitch does not
view this as likely given the focus on returning cash to
shareholders.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity, Maturities and Guarantees: PepsiCo maintains good
liquidity with cash
and short-term investments that totalled $16 billion at the end
of the first
quarter 2017, of which $15.5 billion was offshore. PepsiCo has a
combined
capacity of $7.445 billion under its 364-day and five-year
revolving credit
facilities maturing in 2017 and 2021 respectively that remain
undrawn. Upcoming
maturities of long-term debt are material and include $3.7
billion in 2017 and
$2.5 billion in 2018.
PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling
subsidiaries -
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (PMBC), which is wholly
owned by
PepsiCo, and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While
the notes of PMBC
and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes
issued by
PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a distinction in the
ratings at the
single 'A' level as default risk is very low.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates PepsiCo and its subsidiaries as follows:
PepsiCo
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Bank credit facilities 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper program 'F1'.
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc. (Operating
Company/Intermediate
Holding Co.)
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'.
Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company)
--Long-term IDR 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation expense and restructuring as reported in
financials.
--Supplemental adjusted net leverage ratio is determined by
reducing foreign
cash balances by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a
further 50% adjustment
capturing expectations for additional foreign cash balances that
could be used
for shareholder-friendly actions to accommodate PepsiCo's
relatively aggressive
policy for share buybacks.
Date of Relevant Committee: April 21, 2016
