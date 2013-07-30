(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates Pinnacle
Entertainment, Inc.'s
(Pinnacle) $800 million in new senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR3'
and its $2.6
billion senior secured credit facility 'BB+/RR1'.
On July 16, 2013, Fitch upgraded Pinnacle's Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'B+'
from 'B' and indicated its expected ratings for Pinnacle's
financing of the
Ameristar Casinos, Inc. (Ameristar) acquisition. Fitch also
released a report
yesterday discussing its views regarding major considerations
surrounding the
acquisition financing.
The ratings noted above are consistent with Fitch's expected
ratings assigned on
July 16. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The only change in the acquisition financing terms relative to
Fitch's
expectations since the July 16 rating actions is the insertion
of a three-year
tranche into the term loans. The $2.6 billion credit facility
now consists of a
$1 billion revolver due 2018 and $1.6 billion in term loans
(TLs), which
includes a $500 million three-year tranche due 2016 and a $1.1
billion
seven-year tranche due 2020.
Fitch views this structural change as credit neutral with
respect to Pinnacle's
'B+' IDR. The new tranche becomes Pinnacle's earliest debt
maturity in the pro
forma capital structure. However, its maturity profile remains
attractive, and
improved pricing will reduce pro forma interest costs.
Fitch views the pending sale of the Lake Charles project and the
successful
covenant amendment/waiver consent from Ameristar noteholders
favorably. On a
stand-alone basis, Pinnacle was on track for an upgrade to 'B+'
earlier this
year, but the upgrade was delayed due to the additional leverage
expected from
the Ameristar acquisition. The timing of Fitch's July 16 upgrade
was supported
by the lower pro forma leverage from the asset sales and the
combined restricted
groups.
The sale of the Lake Charles project also reduces Pinnacle's
exposure to gaming
legalization in Texas, although we do not think this is a
near-term risk. Fitch
believes Landry's, Inc. (Landry's), based in Houston, TX, being
the buyer of the
Lake Charles project is a positive consideration with respect to
the Texas
legalization risk. Landry's operates more than 100 restaurants
in South Texas
and would have an incentive to oppose gaming legalization in the
state after
acquiring the Lake Charles project.
Improved Business Risk and FCF Profile
Pinnacle's business risk profile improves as a result of the
Ameristar
acquisition. Specifically, the merged company will be
significantly more
diversified with casino operations in 12 distinct markets and
seven
jurisdictions. No market will account for more than 21% of the
company's pro
forma property EBITDA. This compares to Pinnacle's current
concentrations in
Lake Charles, LA and St. Louis markets which account for 37% and
32% of the
total EBITDA, respectively.
Pinnacle's FCF profile also improves materially as a result of
the Ameristar
acquisition and the wind-down of Pinnacle's development
pipeline, which will be
accelerated with the sale of Ameristar's Lake Charles project.
Fitch forecasts
run-rate FCF pro forma for the acquisition at around $300
million or $240
million once Pinnacle exhausts its net operating losses (NOLs)
and becomes a
federal tax payer around 2016.
Greater Financial Risk
The improvement in the operating profile along with a healthy
pro forma FCF
profile largely offset Fitch's concern over the expected
increase in Pinnacle's
leverage pro forma for the acquisition financing. Fitch
calculates Pinnacle's
leverage pro forma for the acquisition roughly in the 6.35x-6.5x
range, up from
5.1x as of June 30, 2013. The pro forma range takes into account
conservative
assumptions regarding the sale of Lumiere, acquisition synergies
and a full year
of L'Auberge Baton Rouge operations.
The pro forma leverage range is slightly high relative to
Pinnacle's 'B+' IDR;
however, Fitch expects Pinnacle to use its FCF to paydown debt
and leverage to
decline close to or below 6.0x by the end of 2014. Fitch
forecasts leverage to
decline to the mid-5x range by year-end 2015 and the low-5x
range by year-end
2016. Pinnacle's publicly stated target leverage range has been
3.5x-5.0x. More
recently the company has expressed a longer-term goal of getting
to below 4x.
Pinnacle will start generating substantial FCF as the company's
development
pipeline begins to wind-down. With the Lake Charles development
being sold,
Pinnacle's last project will be the VLT facility at River Downs,
which will be
complete by first-half 2014. Fitch expects the new credit
facility to have a 50%
excess cash flow sweep provision and the company has publicly
stated its
intention to use cash flow to deleverage its balance sheet.
EBITDA Forecast
Fitch built a fair degree of conservatism into its EBITDA and
FCF projections to
account for variability related to general weakness in the
regional gaming
markets as well as new competition in Lake Charles, Bossier City
and southern
Indiana markets. Fitch's base case projection estimates that the
combined
company's same-store EBITDA will grow at a compounded growth
rate of negative
2.9% from 2013 to 2016.
Specifically, Fitch makes the following assumptions:
--Belterra's EBITDA will decline roughly 30% cumulatively
through mid-2015 due
to cannibalization from Horseshoe Cincinnati and River Downs;
--L'Auberge Lake Charles' EBITDA will decline 25% in 2015;
--Boomtown Bossier City's EBITDA will decline about 17%
cumulatively between
mid-2013 and mid-2014.
These declines will be partially offset by the opening of River
Downs in
first-half 2014, further ramp up at Baton Rouge and Fitch's
expectation of
low-single digit EBITDA growth at the properties not being
impacted by new
competition.
Fitch's base case EBITDA forecast for River Downs is $35 million
relative to the
Scioto Downs in Columbus, OH, which is generating approximately
$45 million -
$50 million in EBITDA but operates in a less saturated market.
Liquidity
Pinnacle will have a healthy pro forma liquidity profile. Fitch
estimates that
Pinnacle will have approximately $580 million available on its
$1 billion
revolver after accounting for about $10 million in outstanding
letters of credit
and $410 million drawn at closing. The $410 million draw
estimate takes into
account debt outstanding at Pinnacle and Ameristar as of June
30, 2013; $1.15
billion in acquisition consideration and transaction fee
payments; and plans to
issue a $1.6 billion term loan and $800 million in new unsecured
notes ($446
million used to refinance existing notes).
After the acquisition closes, Pinnacle may draw on its revolver
to fund
Ameristar's Lake Charles project prior to the project's sale
closing. The
revolver might also be used for the completion of River City
phase II and the
construction of River Downs, although the combined company's FCF
should be able
to cover the associated costs.
Pro forma for the refinancing of Pinnacle's 8.625% senior notes
maturing 2017,
the earliest maturity will be 2016 when the new TL tranche
becomes due. The
discretionary FCF is expected to remain well above $200 million.
The last
project in Pinnacle's development pipeline is River Downs, which
will be
complete in the second quarter of 2014. Pinnacle has another
$186 million to
spend on River Downs as of June 30, 2013.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings
--Pinnacle's new $2.6 billion senior credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Pinnacle's proposed $800 million senior unsecured notes
'BB-/RR3';
--Ameristar's existing 7.5% senior unsecured notes being assumed
by Pinnacle
once the acquisition closes 'BB-/RR3'.
Fitch's existing ratings for Pinnacle are as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'B+';
--Pre-acquisition senior secured credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Legacy senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR3';
--Legacy subordinated unsecured notes 'B-/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Transaction Ratings
The 'RR1' on the senior secured credit facility, 'RR3' on the
unsecured notes,
and 'RR6' on the subordinated notes correspond to ranges for
Fitch's recovery
expectations in an event of default for the respective tranches
of 91%-100%,
51%-70%, and 0%-10%.
Fitch still expects full recovery for the secured lenders, but
with less cushion
relative to the pre-acquisition capital structure. Fitch
calculates the recovery
for the senior unsecured noteholders at the low end of the
51%-70% range.
However, Fitch expects the senior unsecured tranche recovery
prospects to
improve relatively quickly as Pinnacle uses FCF to pay down its
secured debt.
Pinnacle stated that it intends to use FCF to pay down debt, and
Fitch expects
that the new credit facility will have a 50% excess cash flow
sweep provision.
Aside from the cash flow sweep, Fitch expects the new credit
facility to have
typical asset sale provisions, which would require Pinnacle to
either pay down
its credit facility or reinvest the proceeds. This provision is
also included in
the 7.5% Ameristar senior notes being assumed by Pinnacle.
Ameristar notes also
have a 3.5x EBITDA limitation on secured debt issuance.
Pinnacle's legacy
subordinated note covenants pertaining to senior debt issuance
will be made
obsolete with the planned transactions since there are carveouts
for
acquisition-related financings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
At the current 'B+' IDR and with leverage initially above 6x,
Fitch expects no
further positive rating actions for Pinnacle in the near term.
However, with the
increase in size and diversification that will result from the
Ameristar
acquisition, Pinnacle's operating profile can support a 'BB'
category IDR at or
below 5x leverage. Fitch expects Pinnacle to reach or get close
to 5x leverage
within a two- to three-year timeframe.
The 'B+' IDR takes into account Fitch's expectation that
Pinnacle will be able
to get to or below 6x leverage quickly or approximately within
one year of the
acquisition closing. Leverage persisting above 6.0x for a longer
period of time
due to operating deterioration, additional debt incurrence to
acquire assets or
an undertaking a major new development may put pressure on the
'B+' IDR, likely
in the form an Outlook revision to Negative.
