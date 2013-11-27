(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to Platinum Trust - November 2013's pass-through certificates (PTC) as follows:

INR4,034.6m Series A PTC due December 2017: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the scheduled payout in the transaction document. The distribution tax will be deducted from the scheduled payout before the income is distributed by the trust to the PTC holders. The transaction document has specified that the variation in the scheduled payouts on account of deductions for the distribution tax, shall not amount to any PTC event of default.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The transaction is a static securitisation of Indian rupee-denominated commercial vehicle loans originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL), which is also the servicer.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Adequate Credit Enhancement: The rating and outlook are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 9.5% of the initial principal balance, CIFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, as well as the sound legal and financial structure of the transaction.

The CE will be cash collateral in the form of fixed deposits - with Axis Bank and Canara Bank, both rated at 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch - in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee.

The credit enhancement is sufficient to cover the commingling risk of the servicer and the liquidity for the timely payment of PTCs.

Stressed Economic Conditions Factored In: The 2012 vintage showed more delinquencies that were over 90 days past due compared with earlier vintages as a result of unfavorable economic conditions in 2012, which continued into 2013. The agency has considered the stressed economic conditions in India in its base case default rate assumption. The default rate, recovery rate and time to recovery, together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's Asia-Pacific ABS cash flow model to assess the sufficiency of cash flow for timely payment at the current rating level.

No Interest-Rate or Foreign-Currency Risks: The transaction is not exposed to interest-rate or foreign-currency risks because both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in rupees.

Seasoned Portfolio with Mainly New Loans: The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR4,035m and consisted of 15,587 loans as of 31 October 2013. The collateral pool had a weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of 82.9%, a WA seasoning of 14 months and a WA yield of 14.9%. Loans for new commercial vehicles accounted for about 92% of the pool with the rest being loans for used commercial vehicles. Loans that were 1-30 days past due accounted for 10.3% of the pool, and 9.7% of the pool had overdue amounts valued at over 5% of the monthly instalment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The PTCs' rating would be lowered to 'BB+' if the base case default rate increases by 15%, assuming that the CE and other factors remain constant. The rating could be upgraded if the rating of the bank holding the cash collateral is upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains sound, with adequate CE that can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario.

At closing, CIFCL will assign commercial vehicles loans to the trust, which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTC proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of the underlying loans.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Platinum Trust - November 2013 - Appendix

