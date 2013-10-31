Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Poznan - Rating Action
ReportWARSAW/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Poland's City of
Poznan Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'A-' with
Stable Outlook.
Poznan's ratings reflect the city's sound strategic and
financial management,
its financial flexibility, a strong operating performance, as
well as its
wealthy and diversified local economy and tax base. The ratings
also take into
account the city's moderate levels of direct debt by
international standards,
and Fitch's expectations that they will remain stable in
2014-2015. The ratings
also reflect projected further growth of the city's indirect
debt relating to
its companies, the majority of which should be self-supported.
The rating
drivers and their relative weights are as follows:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High:
Fitch views the city's financial flexibility and financial and
strategic
management as rating strengths. As a result Poznan is
well-positioned to face
unexpected adverse events similar to the sharp economic downturn
witnessed in
2011-2012. During this difficult period the city proved its
ability to maintain
strong operating performance, despite the economic downturn
negatively impacting
its tax revenue and unexpected expenses being incurred.
Fitch expects the city to maintain its strong operating results
over the medium
term, with an operating margin of 10%-11% for 2013-2015. This
will be supported
by on-going operating cost rationalisation and by measures aimed
at
strengthening the city's revenue generation capacity, such as
through attracting
private investments to high gross value-added sectors.
The agency forecasts the city's operating balance for 2013 may
amount to PLN280m
or a high 11% of operating revenue. The operating balance should
cover debt
service (projected at about PLN220m annually for 2014-2016,
including principal
repayments and interests) by 1.2x. Debt service for 2013 may
amount to PLN410m,
up from PLN264m in 2012, as the city repays PLN128m one-year
loans from high EU
grants received and plans to refinance of PLN65m of loans
incurred on less than
favourable terms.
Medium:
Fitch expects Poznan's debt to stabilise at about 78% of current
revenue in
2013-2015 (below PLN2bn in nominal terms), following slower
investment activity
in 2014-2015 due to lower EU grants available. This is because
the 2007-2013 EU
financial framework is being phased out and grants under the
next new EU
financial framework may not be available until 2016. The city's
debt service
coverage ratios should remain healthy. The debt to current
balance ratio may
average 10 years for 2013-2015 (9.7 years in 2012), in line with
the city's
average debt maturity.
Fitch expects the city's indirect debt to grow further to close
to PLN1.3bn in
2015 from PLN1.08bn at end-2012. However, it should not put
direct pressure on
the budget, as it mainly relates to self-supported debt of the
city's water
company Aquanet S.A. ( 'BBB-' /Stable).
Poznan's diversified and wealthy economy has resulted in gross
regional product
per capita being two times the national average and in tax
revenues accounting
for 50% of operating revenue. Because of its higher-than-average
tax revenue per
capita, the city is obliged to contribute to the state under the
equalisation
mechanism (estimated PLN65m for 2013).
The city benefits from a predictable regulatory regime.
Long-term financial
projections and regular disclosure of annual accounts provide
visibility to the
city's economic activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the
operating margin to
below 9%, accompanied by continued debt growth approaching 100%
of current
revenue, leading to weak debt coverage ratios.
The rating could be upgraded if the city maintains its solid
operating
performance over the medium term with the operating margin above
12%,
accompanied by contained direct debt growth and an upgrade of
the sovereign
rating.
