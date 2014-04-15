(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Poly Real
Estate Finance Ltd.'s proposed US dollar notes a 'BBB+(EXP)'
rating. The notes
are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hengli (Hong
Kong) Real Estate
Limited (Hengli), a wholly owned subsidiary of Poly Real Estate
Group Company
Limited (Poly; BBB+/Stable).
In place of a guarantee, Poly has granted a keepwell deed and a
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking to ensure that the guarantor,
Hengli, has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the proposed US dollar notes. Furthermore, Poly's parent, China
Poly Group
Corporation (China Poly), has also granted a keepwell deed to
Poly and Hengli to
ensure Poly has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its
obligations under
the keepwell and undertaking deeds; and that Hengli has
sufficient assets and
liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the
notes.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from Parent: Poly's ratings benefit from a one-notch
uplift to reflect
strong operational and strategic linkage with its parent China
Poly, in
accordance with Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage"
criteria. China
Poly's support to Poly is evidenced by significant funding
support to Poly,
including providing a keepwell deed for Poly's offshore debt
issues.
Poly is a core subsidiary of China Poly, which is one of the 16
enterprises
wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission
of the State Council. Poly's ratings, however, are constrained
at the 'BBB+'
level, which is the highest in China's homebuilding industry,
because support
from its state-owned parent is not sufficient to offset industry
risk.
Leading Chinese Homebuilder: Poly is one of China's top three
homebuilders by
contracted sales value. Its operation is sufficiently
diversified across 49
cities, with over 90% of its sales from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities
in 2013. Poly
also ranks among the top three homebuilders in 20 cities. Its
large scale gives
it strong operational and financial flexibility.
Strong Branding Supports Growth: Poly is one of the best
performers among
China's 10 largest homebuilders by contracted sales. Its
contracted sales have
had a compounded annual growth rate of 47.2% since 2006 compared
with China
Vanke Co., Ltd's (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) 34.8% and China Overseas
Land & Investment
Limited's (COLI; BBB+/Stable) 32.8%. This is partly due to its
established
branding, which focuses on delivering comfortable housing at
affordable prices.
Diversified Funding Channels: Poly has tapped funding from
multiple channels to
improve financial flexibility. Poly has raised CNY33bn of
capital since 2006 via
new equity private placements and selling minority stakes in its
projects to
quasi-equity-like real estate funds. Tapping the domestic
capital market and
obtaining shareholders' loans from China Poly provide Poly with
additional
sources of funding apart from bank borrowings.
Aggressive Growth Drives Leverage: Constraining Poly's 'BBB'
standalone rating
is its high leverage arising from recent rapid growth. Poly has
expanded
aggressively since 2006; net property assets grew to CNY144bn in
2013 from
CNY6bn in 2006. As a result, leverage as measured by net debt/
adjusted
inventory rose to a high of 63% in 2010 before falling to 47.3%
in 2013 as
growth moderated. Poly's growth since 2006 has been supported by
an increase of
CNY62bn in net debt.
Stable Operations Drive Outlook: Fitch expects Poly to retain
its leadership in
the Chinese homebuilding market. Its focus on mass market homes
and its
operational and financial flexibility should help maintain
moderate growth in a
highly competitive and cyclical Chinese
market.
Keepwell Deeds: Poly does not provide guarantees to offshore
subsidiaries given
the difficulties of obtaining approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange. However, both the keepwell deeds and Poly's
undertaking deeds signal a
strong intention from Poly and China Poly to honour its proposed
debt
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- weakened linkage with China Poly due to government policy
changes, or a change
in the group's strategy/policy
- aggressive expansion resulting in net debt/adjusted inventory
of above 45% on
a sustained basis
- contracted sales/gross debt failing to rise above1.5x by 2014
(2013 at 1.26x)
- severe deterioration in the operating environment resulting in
prolonged poor
financial performance
No positive rating pressure is likely as the rating is already
at the peak for
this industry. For its
standalone ratings, future developments that may individually or
collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
- generation of neutral free cash flow on a sustained basis
- reduction in net debt/adjusted inventory to below 35%
