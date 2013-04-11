(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Polyus Gold
International Limited (Polyus Gold) a Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- High-quality Reserves with Comfortably Long Mine Life
At end-2012 the company had control of 87.5moz of gold reserves,
the third
largest amongst gold mining companies globally. The company's
average mine life
of greater than 50 years is also materially above gold industry
average levels
(calculated based on annual output of 1.678moz of gold in 2012).
Fitch also
notes the high quality nature of Polyus Gold's deposits with an
average gold
grade of 2.1g/t, which is higher compared to key competitors
with an average
grade in the range of 0.8-1.2g/t.
- Competitive Cost Position
Polyus Gold has a strong operating cost position sitting on
average in the
second quartile of the global cost curve. This in part reflects
the open-pit
nature of the company's mines. In 2012 the company's average
cash costs equalled
to USD694/oz compared to an industry average of USD740/oz.
The gold industry globally is currently facing ongoing cost
pressures due to a
combination of decreasing grades, appreciation of gold-mining
country currencies
against USD, and labour/energy cost inflation. Over the period
from 2009-12
average cash mining costs increased at a compound average growth
rate of 16%.
With respect to Polyus Gold, Fitch has a future concern
regarding Russian energy
cost inflation which in recent years has exceeded the general
rate of inflation.
- Increased Operational Diversification
The company has considerably strengthened its operational
diversification over
the past three years through the launch of the Blagodatnoye,
Titimukhta and
Verninskoye mines. As a result, the percentage share of the
Olimpiada mine in
the company's total output decreased to 39% in 2012 from 67% in
2009. After
launching the Natalka mine, which is expected in 2014, the
company's
diversification is expected to increase further.
However, based on current known development plans all of the
company's assets
will remain located in Russia. In Fitch's view, exposure to this
country entails
higher-than average political, business and regulatory risks.
- Strong Corporate Governance
Fitch assesses Polyus Gold's individual corporate governance
profile as being
strong relative to other rated corporates based in Russia. Fitch
notes that
Polyus Gold is incorporated in the United Kingdom, complies with
the UK
Corporate Governance Code, and that a majority of the company's
board consists
of independent directors.
Relationship agreements, signed between the company and its
shareholders, in the
agency's view contribute to the independence of the company's
board and decrease
the potential for shareholder actions to negatively impact the
company's
financial profile and/or the position of creditors.
DEBT AND LIQUIDITY
- Conservative Capital Structure
For 2013 Fitch expects Polyus Gold to record negative free cash
flow (FCF) of
around USD700m-USD900m due to historically high capex spending.
While funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase
to around 0.8x
by end-2013 (0.3x at end-2012), leverage metrics will remain
conservative
compared to similarly rated peers. In subsequent periods a
normalisation of
capex levels together with the planned launch of the Natalka
mine is expected to
result in sustainably positive FCF and a decline in gross debt
levels.
- Sound Liquidity
Liquidity is currently sound and expected to remain so in coming
periods. At
end-2012 the company had USD960m of cash on hand and USD642m of
unutilised
committed bank loans compared with USD188m of short-term
borrowings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Strengthening of the company's operational profile including
increased
geographical diversification.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 2.5x
- EBITDAR margin sustainably below 30%
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Foreign currency Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Foreign currency Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'BBB-'
