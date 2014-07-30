(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
Promsvyazbank's (PSB) "new-style" Series 9 subordinated loan
participation notes
(LPNs) with principal/ coupon write-down features the Long-term
rating at 'B+'.
The Series 9 LPNs have been issued under PSB's USD3bn LPN
programme by
Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, PSB Finance S.A.,
which will on-lend
to PSB the issue's cash proceeds totalling USD300m. A further
USD33.4m Series 9
LPNs have been issued in exchange for some of PSB's outstanding
Series 3 and
Series 4 "old-style" subordinated LPNs (also rated 'B+'). The
Series 9 LPN
issue's coupon was set at the rate of 10.5% payable
semi-annually and the
principal is due at maturity on 30 July 2021. No call or put
option is envisaged
for the issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The "new-style" LPNs have principal and coupon write-down
feature (pro rata with
other, similar loss absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i)
the bank's core
Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) the
Deposit Insurance
Agency directly or indirectly acquires a controlling stake in
the bank or
provides financial assistance to it as part of an approved
bankruptcy prevention
plan. The latter is possible if a bank breaches any of its
mandatory capital
ratios, or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital
requirements.
Fitch rates PSB's "new-style" subordinated debt one notch lower
than the bank's
'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero notches for
additional
non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these
instruments
should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close
to, the point of
non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity (one notch,
rather than two, as
these issues would not be deeply subordinated).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the issue's rating is linked to the bank's VR, it would be
sensitive to any
changes in that rating.
PSB's other ratings are unaffected and as follows:
Long -term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
Long -term local currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: 'B'
VR: 'bb-'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
PSB Finance S.A.'s debt ratings are unaffected and as follows:
Senior debt rating: 'BB-'
Subordinated debt ratings: 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities', dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
