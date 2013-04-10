(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Pepper Residential
Securities Trust No. 10's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes expected ratings
as follows:
AUD245m Class A-1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD38.85m Class A-2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD18.2m Class B notes: not rated
AUD17.15m Class C notes: not rated
AUD12.25m Class D notes: not rated
AUD8.05m Class E notes: not rated
AUD5.6m Class F notes: not rated
AUD4.9m Class G notes: not rated
The notes are issued by G.T. Australia Nominees Ltd in its capacity as trustee
of Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,123
residential mortgages originated by Pepper Homeloans Pty Limited (a wholly owned
subsidiary of Pepper Australia Pty Limited) totaling approximately AUD350m. The
pool's Fitch calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 71.8%
and the weighted average seasoning was 13 months. Credit-impaired mortgages
comprise 39.4% of the pool while reduced documentation loans make up 42.5% of
the portfolio. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 26.2% are interest-only loans.
Investment loans account for 13.9% of the pool and owner occupier loans the
remainder. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its
credit analysis of the transaction.
Key Rating Drivers
The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A-1 and A-2 notes are based on the
quality of the collateral; 30% and 18.9% credit enhancement provided by their
respective subordinate notes; excess spread; and the liquidity facility provided
by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable/F1+) sized at 2.5% of the
initial aggregate note balance at closing. The ratings also reflect Pepper
Australia Pty Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.
Rating Sensitivity
Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or increases in the
frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce
loss levels higher than Fitch's base case and could result in potential negative
rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings
assigned to PRS No. 10 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over
the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that both the class A-1 and
class A-2 notes ratings remained stable under Fitch's medium (15% increase) and
severe (30% increase) default scenarios and also remained stable under Fitch's
medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease) recovery scenarios.
The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of both increased
defaults and decreased recovery rates with both the class A-1 and class A-2
notes experiencing multiple-notch downgrades.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the pre-sale
report entitled "Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10", available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix
to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and
enforcement mechanisms.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10
here