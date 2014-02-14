(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned ratings
to Indonesia-based PT BCA Finance's (BCAF; AAA(ind)/Stable)
proposed rupiah
senior unsecured bonds as follows:
- Bonds with maturity of three and four years assigned National
Long-Term (LT)
Rating of 'AAA(idn)'; and
- Bond with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
(ST) Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR500bn in size and the proceeds
will be used to
support the company's business growth. It is the third tranche
to be issued this
year under the company's bond programme I.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as BCAF's National LT and
ST Ratings as
they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company and rank equally with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
BCAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high propensity
of support from
parent, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), in times of need. The
ratings also take
into account BCAF's importance to its parent as a core
subsidiary to support
BCA's business expansion in Indonesia's consumer financing
market. As an
integral part of BCA's consumer business chain, BCAF has an
important role in
managing BCA's entire portfolio of vehicle loans. BCA's support
is manifested in
the common brand name it shares with BCAF, the provision of
funding and
operational alignment. Fitch expects that BCA will continue to
support BCAF in
case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in the company's National LT and ST Ratings would
affect these issue
ratings. Any significant decline in BCA's ownership and
performance or support
and BCAF's contribution to BCA would exert downward pressure on
BCAF's ratings.
However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable
future, given
BCAF's importance as a core subsidiary to BCA in expanding
consumer financing
business. There is no rating upside as the rating is at the top
of the scale.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6808
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
