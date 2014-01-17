(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Puma
Energy Holdings
Pte Ltd (Puma Energy) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BB'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned Puma Energy's planned issue of USD750m
bonds an expected
senior unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating for the
bonds is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received by Fitch.
The 'BB' IDR reflects Puma Energy's modest EBITDAR (Fitch FY13
estimate:
USD650m), execution risks surrounding its growth plans and its
fairly high
leverage. These aspects are balanced by a highly diversified
global midstream
and downstream oil retail and distribution business model with a
focus on high
growth developing markets. Its vertically integrated business
represents a
competitive advantage as it enables the company to reliably and
competitively
supply its retail and industrial customers.
The planned USD750m senior unsecured bond is expected to be
issued by Puma
International Financing S.A., a Luxembourg-based financial
vehicle wholly owned
by Puma Energy and will be guaranteed by Puma Energy, Puma
Energy Group Pte Ltd
and Puma Corporation S.a.r.l.. Puma Energy intends to use the
bond proceeds to
repay some operating subsidiaries' debt (including accrued
interest) totalling
up to USD280m and to pre-fund planned growth. The bond and
guarantee will be
subordinated to the debt of the operating subsidiaries (opco
debt).
Fitch regards Puma Energy's opco debt (forecast USD1.1bn at
end-December 2013
excluding inventory financing which is considered as
self-liquidating) as
prior-ranking to the planned bond issue. Additionally, bond
documentation allows
Puma Corporation S.a.r.l. to raise secured debt in future and
this would also
rank ahead of the guarantee provided by this company to the
bond. Our analysis
shows that, due to an expected increase of opco debt by USD700m,
Puma Energy's
prior-ranking debt/EBITDA should peak at around 2.3x during the
company's
planned growth phase of 2014-2015. In Fitch's analysis,
prior-ranking debt
constituting 2.0x-2.5x or more EBITDA would generally indicate a
high likelihood
of subordination and lower recoveries for unsecured debt.
Although debt ranking ahead of the bond is at a high level, we
believe this is
temporary and expect the ratio to fall below 2.0x from 2016,
leading us to align
the senior unsecured bond rating with the 'BB' IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Profile a Constraint
Although Puma Energy is highly diversified in terms of
customers, geography and
business segments, its size in terms of EBITDAR constrains the
ratings at the
'BB' level. In addition, its growth plans over the next two
years, through
acquisitions and greenfield projects, entail execution risks,
including those of
entering new countries or markets and of operating as a larger
group. This is
notwithstanding Puma Energy's track record in successfully
integrating past
acquisitions.
Fitch expects Puma Energy's leverage to deteriorate in FY14 and
FY15. Funds from
operations (FFO) readily marketable inventories (RMI) and
lease-adjusted net
leverage would weaken to close to 4.0x from 2.7x forecast for
FY13 before
improving in FY16 to below 3.5x - a level considered more
commensurate with the
'BB' rating. The rating also assumes limited additional M&A
after FY14-FY15,
which would allow deleveraging, driven by positive free cash
flow (FCF). Fitch
expects FCF to be negative in FY13-FY14 but to return to a level
exceeding 30%
of EBITDAR from FY15 (37% in FY12).
Diversified with Leading Market Shares
Puma Energy is highly diversified by business, geography and
customers. Although
Puma Energy is present in many developing countries, close to
50% of its 2013
EBITDA is expected to have been generated in investment
grade-rated countries,
with Australia being the main contributor. The ratings reflect
Fitch's
expectations that oil products will remain in demand in
developing markets due
to their essential nature in these locations, therefore enjoying
limited price
elasticity.
Unique Integrated Business Model
Puma Energy's business model is a key competitive advantage and
a
differentiating factor. It has a unique integrated business
model, unrivalled by
any direct peer on a global basis. Puma Energy's business model
allows it to
reliably and competitively supply its retail and industrial
customers by
leveraging on its midstream infrastructure (storage and
terminals) and strategic
supply sourcing (64% of fuel supply comes from its largest
shareholder -
Trafigura). All oil purchases from Trafigura are made at arm's
length.
Limited Price Risk
Despite selling into markets where price exposure is partially
mitigated, Puma
Energy hedges its physical supply. All of its supply stock is
either pre-sold or
the commodity price risk hedged. Therefore, in evaluating
leverage and interest
coverage ratios, Fitch excludes debt associated with financing
RMI (such as
refined oil products) and reclassifies the related interest
costs as cost of
goods sold. The differential between RMI-adjusted and unadjusted
FFO adjusted
net leverage is around 1.0x, supporting the IDR at the 'BB'
rating level.
Limited Currency Exposure
A large portion of Puma Energy's expenses is denominated in US
dollars (as this
is the currency used to transact oil in international markets)
while its
revenues are denominated largely in local currencies. Puma
Energy's hedging
policy is considered sufficiently robust. In regulated markets,
its margins are
often linked to the US dollar, allowing Puma Energy to increase
prices in local
currency terms in response to any currency devaluation. In
addition to currency
hedges, Puma Energy mitigates foreign currency fluctuations
through natural
hedges such as borrowing in local currencies and setting maximum
days
receivables within 10 to 15 days.
Improvements in Corporate Governance
Puma Energy currently scores satisfactorily in many aspects of
corporate
governance such as management effectiveness and presence of
adequate internal
(centralised) controls. Fitch would expect further improvements
to align the
shareholders' interests with those of its creditors, such as by
adding more
independent members to the board.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- An increase in EBITDAR to at least USD1,000m to USD1,100m
- FCF/EBITDAR (cash conversion) at or above 35% on a sustained
basis (FY12: 37%)
- FFO adjusted net leverage (RMI adjusted) below 3.0x on a
sustained basis
(FY12: 2.09x)
- Successful execution of its growth plans through acquisitions
and greenfield
projects
- Maintaining FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.5x (FY12: 4.8x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
stabilisation of the rating at the current level include:
- A sharp deterioration in sales volume due to the competitive
or regulatory
environment with EBITDAR falling below USD500m
- FCF/EBITDAR (cash conversion) decreasing to 15% or below on a
sustained basis
- FFO adjusted net leverage (RMI adjusted) remaining above 4.0x
on a sustained
basis
