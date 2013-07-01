(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B/RR3' rating
to Quechan
Indian Tribe's (Quechan; the tribe) approximately $30 million in
outstanding
tribal economic development bonds (TED bonds) due 2025. In
addition, Fitch has
upgraded the tribe's gaming enterprise revenue bonds to 'B/RR3'
from 'B-/RR2'
and the tribe's governmental project bonds (general obligation
bonds) to
'B-/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'. Fitch also upgrades Quechan's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Rating Outlook is revised to
Stable from Positive.
The TED bonds rank pari passu with the revenue bonds and have
similar protective
measures, although one notable difference is that the TED bonds
come with a
pre-funded debt service reserve fund equal to 10% of the bonds'
outstanding
principal. In contrast, the revenue bonds' reserve fund is
springing and gets
funded through a controlled flow of funds if debt service
coverage (DSC) falls
below 1.5x.
The TED bonds include a DSC test of 1.50x, which steps up to
1.65x in March 31,
2013 and triggers daily sweeps into a trustee-controlled flow of
funds. A
failure to maintain coverage of at least 1.25x triggers a
default. Additional
pari passu indebtedness is permitted as long as pro forma
debt/EBITDA ratio is
not greater than 3.75x and DSC is at least 2.25x. Debt service
coverage for the
period ending March 31, 2013 was 2.35x. The TED bonds are
subject to sinking
fund payments of $2.5 million-$3 million per year starting in
2017, leaving a
$6.5 million balloon payment in 2025.
The tribe is contemplating a refinancing of its $98 million in
outstanding
revenue bonds with the proceeds from a new $107 million
five-year credit
facility (includes a $5 million revolver that will be undrawn at
closing). The
credit facility will be pari passu to the TED bonds and will
have additional
financial covenants including: a 1.05x fixed-charge coverage
test (which will
include tribal distributions), a minimum EBITDA test, maximum
capital
expenditure test, and a leverage maintenance test. Additional
pari passu
borrowings will not be permitted. Amortization on the term loan
will be
aggressive at roughly $12 million-$14 million; however, debt
service will
initially remain relatively level as interest expense is
expected to be lower.
Key Rating Drivers:
The upgrade of Quechan's bonds and IDR reflects the tribe's
strengthened
financial flexibility as a result of more prudent fiscal
management, improved
casino operations, and a reduction in interest costs achieved
through a series
of refinancings and paydown of debt. Fitch expects Quechan's
tribal reserves to
be maintained at current levels or to grow, which is in contrast
to two-three
years ago when the risk of the tribe depleting its reserves was
a serious risk.
In 2011 the tribe significantly reduced per capita payments to
its tribal
members and made other reductions in governmental services to
bring government
spending more in-line with the casino distributions. At the same
time casino
operations started to improve, enabling the tribe to stabilize
its reserves.
Quechan's liquidity was also being hampered by high interest
costs related to
the debt the tribe secured during the downturn to build its
flagship casino.
Using its internal liquidity as well as proceeds from a federal
government
settlement and from newly issued lower cost debt, Quechan was
able to materially
reduce its interest cost and debt service. The proposed
refinancing of the
revenue bonds (15% coupon) with less expensive bank debt should
further reduce
interest cost and help the tribe to delever quicker.
The upgrade also reflects the elimination of Quechan's GO bond
liquidity
covenant, which the tribe risked violating. The covenant was
eliminated through
an amendment that Quechan secured late last year in exchange for
pledging
additional liquid assets to a GO reserve fund. The payment into
the reserve
reduced Quechan's unrestricted cash balances, but cash on hand
remains ample to
meet day-to-day operation needs and the planned $5 million
revolver should
address contingent liquidity needs.
Quechan's credit metrics are strong for its rating level. For
the latest
12-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2013, debt/EBITDA and DSC
ratios
(including the GO bonds) are solid at 3.65x and 2.04x,
respectively. Pro forma
for the revenue bonds refinancing, DSC will remain largely
unchanged due to
heavy amortization on the term loans; however, Fitch expects
leverage to decline
meaningfully over the next one-two years. Per Fitch's base
forecast, debt/EBITDA
declines to 2.98x by year-end 2014 and 2.65x by year-end 2015.
DSC should begin
to improve to above 2.20x by 2015 as interest cost declines due
to the reduced
principal outstanding and improved term loan pricing, which is
based on a
leverage grid.
Quechan's credit metrics are more in-line with the mid-to-high
end of the 'B'
category relative to other 'B' category Native American credits
in Fitch's rated
universe. The lower 'B-' IDR reflects the heightened operating
risk of Quechan's
casinos, which depend on the economically challenged Yuma, AZ
market. The IDR
also takes into account the lack of track record of the tribe
adhering to
prudent fiscal practices for an extended period of time.
Also, while Fitch expects Quechan's reserves to remain stable or
grow, there is
little headroom for deterioration in casino operating
performance, as the
tribe's run-rate governmental expenses and total debt service
together make up
roughly 87% of the casinos' EBITDA (80% not counting per cap
payments). The
tribe's liquidity (which includes the proposed $5 million
revolver) provides a
modest buffer against a temporary decline in casino operations.
However, a
prolonged and/or more drastic decline in operations would likely
force the tribe
to take further austerity measures, which could be difficult to
implement.
Casino revenues grew in 2011 and 2012 but declined 4.9% in
first-quarter 2013,
consistent with most other U.S. gaming markets, as the payroll
tax increase,
higher gas prices and delayed tax returns had an impact on the
consumer.
Management was able to reduce costs to offset the revenue
decline with EBITDA
increasing 1.6% over the prior year. Fitch remains cautious on
gaming trends for
the remainder of 2013 but expects revenue trends to improve. For
Quechan, Fitch
forecasts flat revenue growth for the remainder of the year and
low single-digit
growth thereafter.
Rating Sensitivities:
Quechan's IDR can move toward the mid-to-high end of the 'B'
rating category
over the medium-term (approximately two-five years) as credit
metrics strengthen
further, tribal liquidity improves, and/or casino EBITDA
expands.
Specific rating triggers include:
Positive: Future developments that in some combination could
lead to positive
rating actions include:
--Debt/EBITDA ratio migrating towards 2.5x with GO bonds and
2.0x without;
--DSC remaining above 2.0x with GO bonds debt service and 2.25x
without;
--Tribe maintaining prudent fiscal management practices;
--Tribal cash reserves being maintained at current levels (could
sustain
government without casino distributions for approximately nine
months). An
increase in reserves is not a prerequisite for an upgrade,
although a material
increase can accelerate the timing.
Negative: Future developments that in some combination could
lead to negative
rating action include:
--Debt/EBITDA ratio exceeding, for an extended period, 3.75x
with GO bonds and
3.25x without;
--DSC declining below, for an extended period, 1.75x with GO
bonds debt service
and 2.00x without;
--Tribe deviating from prudent fiscal management (e.g. increases
per cap
payments at expense of depleting tribal reserves);
--Tribal reserves declining to a point that the tribe can only
cover about six
months of operations without casino distributions. The tribe's
cash position
fluctuates seasonally (first quarter being the highest point);
therefore, there
is some room for dips in cash during the low months (summer).
Transaction Ratings
Fitch views prospects for the TED bonds and the revenue bonds in
terms of
probability of default and recovery in case of default as
distinctly better
relative to the GO bonds. This is because the revenue bonds are
backed by
casino revenues, whereas the GO bonds are not. The revenue
pledge is
strengthened by a trustee-controlled flow of funds that ensures
the bond debt
service is paid prior to any tribal distribution. The flow of
funds is sprung if
coverage falls below 1.5x. As of March 31, 2013, coverage of
debt service was at
2.4x. This mechanism allows Fitch to partially segregate the
credit risk of the
casino operations from the tribe, which has a weaker credit
profile.
However, the tribal credit profile is still heavily factored
into the TED bond
ratings, since significant distress on the tribal side may
potentially force the
TED bondholders or lenders to make concessions to allow the
tribe to maintain
adequate liquidity and critical governmental services.
Previously the revenue bondholders agreed to revise their
contingent funding
covenant in 2010 so that the tribe would be able to secure its
GO bond covenant
amendment and avoid a default on the GO bonds.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Quechan Indian Tribe
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Enterprise Revenue Bonds to 'B/RR3' from 'B-/RR2';
--Governmental Project Bonds to B-/RR4 from CCC/RR4.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
- Tribal economic development bonds 'B/RR3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Adam Dolkart
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2095
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', (August 2012);
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Return Generation in Full Swing)',
(December
2012);
--'Native American Gaming Insights -- Default and Recovery
Study: Mohegan the
Latest Restructuring', (March 2012)
--'Native American Gaming Insights -- Off-Reservation Gaming:
Three Years into
the Obama Administration', (February 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers',
(November 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Native American Gaming Insights -- Off-Reservation Gaming: Three
Years into the
Obama Administratihere
Native American Gaming Insights â€” Default and Recovery Study:
Mohegan the Latest
Restructuring
here
2013 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Return Generation in Full Swing)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.