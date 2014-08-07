(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to QVC
Inc.'s (QVC) proposed 10.5- and 30-year note offerings. Proceeds
are expected to
be used to redeem the remaining $769 million principal amount of
7.5% senior
secured notes due October 2019, which become callable in October
2014 at 103.75.
Any excess proceeds are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes,
including working capital. Fitch views the transaction as
neutral to the credit
profile as it is expected to be materially leverage neutral. A
full ratings list
is provided at the end of this release.
The QVC notes' security package (including the proposed note
offerings) mirrors
the credit facility's security package. Both sets of instruments
are pari passu
with each other and benefit from a security interest in the
capital stock of QVC
and are guaranteed by QVC's material domestic subsidiaries.
Under the credit agreement, priority debt (debt senior to the
credit agreements
and the notes) is limited to 50% of QVC EBITDA (an approximately
$900 million
limit). All other additional debt (either pari passu or
subordinated to QVC's
existing debt) is primarily limited by the 3.5x financial
leverage covenant.
Under the secured indentures (including the proposed note
offering), additional
indebtedness is limited by a 2x interest coverage incurrence
test, with standard
carve-outs. In addition, debt secured by QVC/QVC subsidiary
assets is limited to
$4.5 billion/$5 billion (currently there is no debt issued under
this basket).
Fitch notes that under the indenture documents, if QVC were to
pledge the equity
of its subsidiaries to secure debt in the future, the notes (and
the credit
facility under the bank agreement) would receive the security as
well. Fitch
does not expect this to happen.
In addition to the debt limitations discussed above, the
provisions of these
notes include a 101% change of control offer that is triggered
if 1) more than
30% of the voting power is acquired by a person other than a
Permitted Holder
(as defined), 2) such voting power exceeds the voting power of
the Permitted
Holders, and 3) QVC's secured notes are rated non-investment
grade. As with the
QVC secured indentures, in the event that the notes are rated
investment grade
(as defined), the limitations on debt, restricted payments and
other provisions
would fall away and would not be reinstated, regardless of any
rating changes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings incorporate Liberty's July 2014 agreement to sell
Provide Commerce
Inc., excluding RedEnvelope, to FTD Companies, Inc., and
decision to delay
separation of the Liberty Interactive tracking stock (LINTA)
into Liberty
Digital Commerce (LDCA/B), which would have included the
e-commerce companies
attributed to it, and QVC (QVCA/B), which would hold QVC and the
38% HSN, Inc.
stake. The ratings also reflect the October 2013 announcement
that Liberty
intends to spin-off its 22% equity/57% voting interest in
TripAdvisor Inc.
(TRIP) and its BuySeasons Inc. business, which is expected to be
completed by
August/September 2014. Fitch does not expect a delay in the TRIP
spin-off.
Fitch's ratings materially rely on QVC, with Liberty's other
investments, such
as TRIP, viewed as incremental support to the ratings.
Fitch's ratings for Liberty and QVC reflect the consolidated
legal
entity/obligor credit profile, rather than the tracking stock
structure. Based
on Fitch's interpretation of the Liberty bond indentures, the
company could not
spin out QVC without consent of the bondholders, based on the
current asset mix
at Liberty. QVC generates 84% and 98% of Liberty's revenues and
EBITDA,
respectively. In addition, Fitch believes QVC makes up a
meaningful portion of
Liberty's equity value. Any spin-off of QVC would likely trigger
the
'substantially all' asset disposition restriction within the
Liberty indentures.
The consolidated legal/obligor credit view (discussed above) may
change over
time if the Liberty Ventures (LVNT) assets become a more
meaningful portion of
the consolidated Liberty asset mix/equity value. At that point,
Fitch may adopt
a more hybrid rating analysis, taking into consideration the
attribution of
assets and liabilities within each tracking stock. Fitch does
not expect this to
occur in the near or intermediate term.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the company will
continue to manage
QVC unadjusted gross leverage at 2.5x.
As of June 30, 2014, Fitch calculates QVC's unadjusted gross
leverage at 2.1x
and Liberty's unadjusted gross leverage at 4.2x (excludes Trip
Advisor's debt
and EBITDA). While Fitch expects EBITDA growth would lead to
reduced leverage,
Fitch expects Liberty to manage leverage closer to its target
levels over the
long term. Currently, there is financial flexibility for
debt-funded acquisition
and/or share repurchases.
Fitch rates both QVC's senior secured bank credit facility and
the senior
secured notes 'BBB-' (two notches higher than QVC's IDR). The
secured issue
rating reflects what Fitch believes would be QVC's standalone
rating.
The ratings incorporate the risk of continued acquisitions at
Liberty
Interactive. Fitch recognizes that there is risk of an
acquisition of HSN, Inc.
However, the ratings may remain unchanged depending on how the
transaction is
structured and on the company's commitment to returning QVC's
leverage to 2.5x.
Fitch recognizes QVC's ability to manage product mix and adapt
to its customers'
shopping preferences. QVC has managed to grow revenues over the
last three years
(up 1.7% YoY in the LTM period ended June 2014), and maintain
Fitch-calculated
EBITDA margins in the 20% to 22% range over that same timeframe.
Fitch believes
that QVC will be able to continue to grow revenues at least at
GDP levels going
forward, and models low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth at
both QVC and at
Liberty consolidated. QVC EBITDA margin fluctuation is driven in
part by the
product mix and will likely fluctuate over time as the product
mixes change.
However, Fitch believes, over the next few years, QVC's EBITDA
margins will
remain in this historical 20% to 22% range.
Liquidity and Maturities
Fitch believes liquidity at Liberty Interactive will be
sufficient to support
operations and QVC's expansion into other markets. Acquisitions
and share
buybacks are expected to be a primary use of free cash flow
(FCF).
In Fitch's view, there is sufficient liquidity and cash
generation (from
investment dividends and tax sharing between the tracking
stocks) to support
debt service and disciplined investment at LVNT. Fitch
recognizes that in the
event of a liquidity strain at LVNT, QVC could provide funding
to support debt
service (via intercompany loans), or the tracking stock
structure could be
collapsed.
Fitch notes that cash can travel throughout all entities
relatively easily
(although the tracking stock structure adds a layer of
complexity, Liberty LLC
has in the past reattributed assets and liabilities). Fitch
believes that
resources at QVC would be used to support Liberty LLC, and vice
versa, if ever
needed.
Liberty continues to carry meaningful liquidity: $1.2 billion in
cash (ex-TRIP),
$1.9 billion of availability on QVC's $2 billion revolver
(expires March 2018),
and $4.2 billion in other public holdings (ex-TRIP) as of June
30, 2014. Fitch
calculates FCF of $951 million (ex-TRIP) in the LTM period ended
June 30, 2014.
Based on Fitch's conservative projections, Fitch expects
Liberty's FCF to be in
the range of $750 million to $1 billion.
Liberty's near-term maturities include $400 million of 1% HSN
exchangeable
debentures that may be put to or redeemed by the company in
2016. QVC's next
maturity, other than its credit facility in 2018, is $400
million aggregate
principal of 3.125% senior secured notes due in 2019. Further,
the 7.375% senior
secured notes due 2020 become callable in April 2015 at
103.688%. Fitch
believes Liberty has sufficient liquidity to handle these
maturities and
potential redemption. Other than the 2019 and 2020 notes, the
remaining QVC
notes' (including the new notes) call provisions are limited to
make-whole
provisions ranging from 25 bps-50 bps.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Actions: Fitch believes that the current
financial policy is
consistent with the current ratings. If the company were to
manage to more
conservative leverage targets, ratings may be upgraded.
Negative Rating Actions: Conversely, changes to financial policy
(including more
aggressive leverage targets) and asset mix changes that weakened
bondholder
protection could pressure the ratings. While unexpected, revenue
declines in
excess of 10% that materially drove declines in EBITDA and FCF
and resulted in
QVC leverage exceeding 2.5x would likely pressure ratings.
Fitch currently rates Liberty and QVC as follows:
Liberty
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BB'.
QVC
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior secured debt 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
