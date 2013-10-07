LONDON/BANGKOK/HONG KONG, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned RAK
Capital's forthcoming issue of USD trust certificates (sukuk) an
expected senior
unsecured 'A(EXP)' rating.
The sukuk will be issued under RAK Capital's certificates
issuance programme
under which total issuance may be up to a maximum USD2bn
equivalent. The final
rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to the
information already received.
RAK Capital is a special purpose company incorporated in the
Cayman Islands
whose sole purpose is to participate in transactions of this
type. The rating
reflects Fitch's judgement that the sukuk can be considered an
unconditional,
unsubordinated and general obligation of the Government of Ras
Al Khaimah (RAK),
ranking equally with RAK's other senior unsecured obligations.
The rating is
therefore in line with RAK's 'A' Long-Term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Rating, on which the Outlook is Stable
Fitch last affirmed RAK's ratings on 5 April 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the benefits of RAK's membership of the UAE
and its low debt
and strong fiscal current surplus against weaknesses in the
macro policy
environment and in data quality.
- RAK benefits from the UAE's highly rated operating and
external environment,
which is underlined in a Country Ceiling of 'AA+', and
supported by Abu
Dhabi's (AA/Stable) oil income and wealth. External finances do
not constrain
RAK's rating at the current level. Potential exceptional support
from the
Federal Government (FG), were it to be needed, is not factored
into the ratings.
- The government is small with fiscal revenue at less than 20%
of GDP. Most
basic public services and infrastructure are provided directly
by the FG,
relieving RAK from many of the obligations of a normal
sovereign.
- Gross debt ratios are significantly lower than 'A' category
medians. Gross
debt rose slightly in 2012 but at 23.7% of GDP is less than half
the current
peer group median. On current borrowing plans, debt could fall
below 20% of GDP
in 2014. In the absence of a developed domestic capital market,
debt is mostly
(85%) foreign currency and externally issued.
- RAK runs a current budget surplus (excluding capex and
financial investments).
It was 6.5% of GDP in 2012, equal to the decade average. Planned
investment can
be financed without incurring deficits or net new debt.
- Debt management has improved and debt has fallen since 2009,
when a heavy
investment programme as well as support for SOEs in the wake of
the Dubai crisis
caused debt to peak at 31% of GDP. Debt is now largely
centralised and the
government compiles quarterly financial statements for the
overall public
sector. Although sovereigns usually report at the central or
general government
level, for RAK, where SOE revenues and performance are crucial
to fiscal and
economic development, this provides assurance that SOEs are well
managed and
will not over-borrow.
- Reliance on revenue from fee and lease income means revenue
can be highly
volatile. SOEs contribute almost 60% of budget revenue, although
their
activities are diversified.
- GDP growth is estimated by Fitch at an average 4.5% over the
past three years,
exceeding 'A' category peers. However, national accounts data
are weak and lack
of other high frequency data make tracking the economy
difficult. The government
is devoting more resources to data provision, but is hampered to
some extent by
weaknesses at the FG level.
- Monetary policy is a federal responsibility. The long-standing
peg to the USD
has brought stability, but real interest rates have been
negative for a
prolonged period and have at times fuelled speculative activity.
Inflation is
generally higher and more volatile than peers.
- Like other sovereigns in the region, voice and accountability
and
institutional checks on the executive are weak compared with
peers. However, a
newly created executive council will help institutionalise
decision-making and
reduce reliance on individuals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
- Improved macro-economic data that would help monitor the
progress of RAK's
business model in raising per capita incomes and job creation
may result in a
positive rating action.
- Lower debt and strengthened fiscal buffers would be beneficial
for the
ratings, given past volatility of revenue streams.
By contrast, a weakening in public finances not associated with
capital projects
and if sustained for a prolonged period would bring downward
rating pressure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The current political and financial relationships linking
individual emirates
within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In
particular, no
weakening of support from the FG and Abu Dhabi for the smaller
emirates is
envisaged
- No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current
succession
- RAK is in a volatile region and its rating factors in existing
tensions and
conflicts which are assumed to continue but not materially
worsen. However,
there is a risk that the UAE could become entwined in
hostilities in the event
of an Israeli and/or US military strike on Iran. The impact on
RAK in such a
scenario is assumed to be limited. In particular, prolonged
closure of the
Straits of Hormuz is regarded as a low probability event.
