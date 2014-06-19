(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
credit rating to
the $350 million aggregate principal amount 3.875% coupon senior
unsecured notes
due 2024 issued by Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O, Realty
Income). The notes
were priced at 99.956% of par to yield 3.88% to maturity, or 125
basis points
over the benchmark treasury rate.
Net proceeds from the offering of $347.6 million are expected to
be used to
repay a portion of borrowings outstanding under the company's
unsecured credit
facility and for other general corporate purposes and working
capital, which may
include acquisitions.
In addition to the 2024 notes, Fitch currently rates Realty
Income as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--$1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--$3.2 billion of senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--$609.4 million of preferred stock 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Realty Income's IDR of 'BBB+' is supported by the geographic
diversity of the
company's predominantly net leased retail property portfolio,
limited tenant
concentration and moderate tenant credit risk. Fixed charge
coverage is
appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating, and Realty Income's
management team has been
and remains cognizant of maintaining consistent credit metrics
despite
fluctuations attributable to mergers and acquisitions. Liquidity
and access to
capital are strong for the rating. Leverage has been elevated
for the 'BBB+'
rating, though declined following the company's April 2014
$528.5 million equity
issuance. In addition, the company's recent focus on investing
outside of net
lease retail has less of a track record within the context of
Realty Income's
long history.
Diverse Net Lease Portfolio
As of March 31, 2014, Realty Income's portfolio consisted of
4,208 properties
across 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, protecting bondholders
from possible
regional supply-and-demand imbalances. The most significant
portfolio
transaction over the past two years was the acquisition of
American Realty
Capital Trust, Inc. (ARCT) that closed in January 2013, totaling
501 properties
for $3.2 billion.
Fitch views the portfolio's tenant industry diversification
favorably. The
portfolio includes 47 tenant industries, and top segments based
on 1Q'14
revenues were convenience stores (10.3%), drug stores (9.5%),
dollar stores
(9.1%), casual dining and quick service restaurants (8.5%) and
health and
fitness (6.9%). Industry expansion is consistent with Realty
Income's strategic
plan to be less concentrated in net lease retail and more
focused on improving
tenant credit quality.
Improving Tenant Credit
The company has 211 tenants and its top 15 tenants comprised
46.4% of 1Q'14
rent, which is somewhat concentrated. The top three tenants at
March 31, 2014
were Walgreens at 5.4%, FedEx at 5.2% of rent, and L.A. Fitness
at 5%. The
company has materially reduced the percentage of annualized
rental revenue
derived from properties leased to speculative-grade companies
since 2010 and,
somewhat relatedly, property-level cash flow coverage has also
improved in
recent years. In addition, the company's weighted average lease
duration is long
at 10.8 years, signaling durability in the cash flow that
supports the ratings,
absent tenant bankruptcies.
Solid Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fixed charge coverage is solid for the rating at 3.1x in 1Q'14
pro forma for the
April 2014 equity offering, recent acquisitions and proceeds
from the senior
unsecured notes due 2024 (also 3.1x actual for the TTM ended
March 31, 2014)
compared with 2.6x in 2012 and 2.8x in 2011. EBITDA growth from
acquisitions as
well as contractual rent increases and occupancy gains in the
same-store
portfolio, partially offset by increased fixed charges
associated with debt
incurred to fund a portion of those acquisitions, drove the
increase. Fitch
defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less
straight-line
rent adjustments less recurring capital expenditures divided by
total interest
incurred and preferred dividends.
Fitch's base case projection is predicated on contractual base
rent increases
(1.5% same-store rent growth) and additional acquisitions
(assumed to be $1.2
billion in 2014), which should result in coverage sustaining
around 3.0x over
the next 12 to 24 months, which remains consistent with the
'BBB+' rating. In a
stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which tenant
bankruptcies similar to the
Friendly's and Buffets bankruptcies in 2011-2012 reduce annual
rent by
approximately 5%, fixed charge coverage would remain above 2.5x
and remain
appropriate for a 'BBB+' rating.
Forward-Looking Strategic Planning
Realty Income has a long track record of growth since its
formation in 1969,
having increased the portfolio to 4,208 properties across 47
tenant industries
in 1Q'14 from 630 properties across five industries in 1994. The
original
initiatives of generating monthly income from retail properties
leased on a
long-term triple-net basis (1969 to 1994) evolved towards being
attuned to
portfolio diversity as well as focusing on cash flow coverage
and underwriting
(1997 to 2007). Following the recession, the company has
concentrated on
improving tenant credit and pursued new industries while
re-underwriting and
ranking the portfolio.
Realty Income's strategy centers on owning real estate net
leased to stronger
credit tenants, with a preference for services over goods. The
company owns both
discretionary and non-discretionary retail as well as
non-retail. However, its
experience owning non-retail such as industrial and distribution
(10.7% of 1Q'14
revenue), office (6.5%), manufacturing (2.5%) and agriculture
(2.4%) properties
is somewhat limited.
Strong Liquidity and Access to Capital
Liquidity coverage pro forma is strong at 5.0x for the period
April 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of
liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured revolving
credit facility
pro forma for the equity and bond offerings, and projected
retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividends and distributions)
divided by uses of
liquidity (debt maturities and projected recurring capital
expenditures).
Longer-term, debt maturities are manageable with 1.1% maturing
during the
remainder of 2014 followed by 6.1% in 2014 and 13.2% in 2016 pro
forma.
Contingent liquidity is adequate for the rating with
unencumbered asset coverage
of net unsecured debt of 2.8x at March 31, 2014 pro forma
(assuming a stressed
8% capitalization rate). The company intends to further
unencumber the portfolio
when prepayment penalties on secured debt assumed as part of the
ARCT become
less onerous.
Fitch anticipates that the company's adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO)
payout ratio will remain in the mid-to-high 80% range (85.5% in
1Q2014 2012,
although this ratio increased to 88.4% in 2013 as a result of
the dividend
increase associated with the ARCT acquisition). Recent AFFO
payout levels
indicate the company's ability to generate a modest amount of
internal
liquidity.
Decline in Recently Elevated Leverage
Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 6.1x at 1Q'14 but
improves to 5.5x
pro forma compared with 6.6x in 2012 and 5.3x in 2011. Leverage
was skewed
upward in 2012 due to the incurrence of debt prior to the close
of the ARCT
transaction. Under Fitch's base case, leverage is forecast to
remain around 5.5x
in 2014-2015, which would remain appropriate for the rating. In
a stress case
(principally a material tenant bankruptcy) scenario not
anticipated by Fitch,
leverage could sustain above 6.0x, which would be weak for the
rating.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between Realty Income's IDR and
preferred stock
rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate
entities with an IDR of
'BBB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (pro forma
fixed charge coverage is 3.1x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage is
5.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt
sustaining above
3.0x pro forma coverage is 2.8x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Tenant bankruptcies resulting in a weakening of the company's
credit metrics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
