(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB-/RR1'
rating to Rite Aid
Corporation's (Rite Aid) new $500 million second-lien term loan
due 2021 and a
'CCC+/RR5' rating to the new $810 million of 6.75% senior
guaranteed unsecured
notes due in 2021. The proceeds are intended to refinance Rite
Aid's $500
million of 7.5% senior second-lien notes due 2017 and $810
million of 9.5%
guaranteed unsecured notes due 2017.
Post the February and current refinancings, Rite Aid's annual
interest will
decrease by $85 million and debt maturities will have been
pushed out to 2019
(besides its revolver which matures in February 2018). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Rite Aid's high leverage and operating statistics that
significantly trail its
two major competitors;
--Strong market share position as the third largest U.S. drug
retailer;
--Management's concerted efforts to improve the productivity of
its store base
and manage liquidity through a series of refinancings that have
pushed out major
debt maturities to 2019, working capital reductions and other
cost cutting
initiatives.
In fiscal 2013, Rite Aid's underlying prescription count
experienced volume
growth of 3.4% as Rite Aid benefited from the impasse between
Walgreens and
Express Scripts (ESRX). Same store prescription count was flat
in the first
quarter of fiscal 2014, in line with Fitch's expectations of
volume growth going
forward. The generic wave continues to bolster gross margins and
EBITDA was $1.2
billion for the LTM period ending June 1, 2013. Adjusted
debt/EBITDAR and
EBITDAR/interest plus rent improved to 6.3x and 1.5x, from 6.6x
and 1.4x at year
end, respectively.
Fitch expects adjusted leverage to be in the 6.5x - 7.0x range
over the next 24
months, assuming same store sales growth in the -1% range and
EBITDA in the $1.1
billion range in fiscal 2014 and about $950 million in fiscal
2015. Gross
margins are expected to be flat to down beginning second half of
fiscal 2014 as
generics cycle through.
Rite Aid's operating metrics still significantly lag those of
its largest and
well-capitalized competitors, with average weekly prescriptions
per store of
approximately 1,230 and an EBITDA margin of 4.8% (versus
Walgreens' EBITDA
margin at 6.5% and CVS's retail EBITDA margin at 11.2%). Beyond
the benefit from
the generic wave and the recent benefit from gaining script
volume from
Walgreens, Fitch does not expect meaningful top-line and EBITDA
expansion over
the next couple of years.
Rite Aid has largely been unable to participate in the strong
industry growth
largely due to capital constraints, and the company's inability
to appropriately
invest in its stores remains an ongoing concern. The Wellness+
loyalty card
program and the Wellness remodels (with 20% of the stores
remodeled to date)
have helped the company to stabilize its prescription volume and
see modest
front-end growth. However, capital spending remains below levels
required to
remain competitive, and the company's market share could
continue to weaken over
time, even in markets where it has a top-three position. As a
result, Fitch
expects Rite Aid's topline to remain modestly negative given
front end same
store sales expectations of +1% and pharmacy same store sales of
-1 to -2% (with
prescription growth of 0 to 1%).
At June 1, 2013, Rite Aid had cash of $108.9 million and excess
borrowing
capacity of approximately $1.14 billion under its credit
facility, net of $113
million in outstanding letters of credit. Rite Aid has
maintained liquidity in
the $950 million - $1.2 billion range for the past three years.
Fitch expects
free cash flow, net of capital expenditures of $400 million, to
be in the $200
to $250 million million range over the next couple of years,
which will enable
the company to modestly reduce debt overtime or invest a bit
more on the
Wellness remodels. The company has been actively refinancing its
debt maturities
over the past year, pushing out the next major maturities to
2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A positive rating action is unlikely at this point,
given the lack of
visibility on EBITDA growth and material debt reduction.
Negative: A negative rating action could result from
deteriorating sales and
profitability trends that lead to liquidity concerns and/or the
company's
inability to address debt maturities in a timely fashion.
RECOVERY CONSIDERATIONS
The issue ratings shown above are derived from the IDR and the
relevant Recovery
Rating. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a liquidation value
under a distressed
scenario of approximately $6 billion on inventory, receivables,
owned real
estate, and prescription files. The $1.795 billion revolving
credit facility,
the $1.161 billion Tranche 6 term loan, and the $650 million
senior secured
notes due August 2020 have a first lien on the company's cash,
accounts
receivable, investment property, inventory, and script lists,
and are guaranteed
by Rite Aid's subsidiaries, giving them an outstanding recovery
(91% - 100%).
The $1.795 billion revolving credit facility is due to mature in
2018. The
senior secured credit facility will require the company to
maintain a minimum
fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x only if availability on the
revolving credit
facility is less than $150 million. Rite Aid's fixed charge
coverage ratio was
above the minimum required amount at the end of the last
quarter.
Rite Aid's senior secured notes that have a second lien on the
same collateral
as the revolver and term loans and that are guaranteed by Rite
Aid's
subsidiaries are also expected to have outstanding recovery
prospects. Given the
amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure, the
unsecured
guaranteed notes are assumed to have below-average recovery
prospects (11% -
30%) and the unsecured non-guaranteed notes and convertible
bonds are assumed to
have poor recovery prospects (0% - 10%) in a distressed
scenario.
Fitch rates Rite Aid Corporation as follows:
--IDR 'B-';
--Secured revolving credit facility and term loans 'BB-/RR1';
--First and second lien senior secured notes 'BB-/RR1';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes 'CCC+/RR5';
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes 'CCC/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Committee Chairperson
Timothy Greening
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3205
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
