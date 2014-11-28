(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bank Rossiysky
Capital's (RosCap) RUB3bn BO-02 Series domestic bond issue a
Long-term local
currency rating of 'B+' and a National Long-term rating of
'A-(rus)'. The bond's
Recovery Rating is 'RR4'.
The bonds have a maturity of five years, a semi-annual coupon
and a one-year put
option. The coupon for the first year has been set at 13%.
RosCap has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
'B+' with Stable Outlooks, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a National
Rating of
'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook, a Viability Rating of 'b-' on
Rating Watch
Negative, a Support Rating of '4' and a Support Rating Floor of
'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings correspond to RosCap's Long-term local
currency IDR of 'B+',
which reflects the limited probability of external support for
the bank, given
its 99.99% ownership by the state-controlled Deposit Insurance
Agency (DIA). In
Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other government bodies may provide
liquidity or
further moderate capital support to RosCap, if needed, as long
as the bank is
effectively state-owned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to RosCap's Long-term local currency IDR would
impact the issue
ratings. RosCap's Long-term foreign and local currency IDR and
Support Rating
could be downgraded if the bank sold to a weak new owner, or if
there is greater
clarity about DIA's intention to sell the bank in the near term.
The ratings
could also be downgraded if required external support is not
made available in a
timely manner.
RosCap's IDR could be upgraded by one notch if the DIA
demonstrates its
commitment to support the bank with sufficient recapitalisation,
which would
sustain the bank's solvency at a reasonable level.
