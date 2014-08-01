(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nizhniy Novgorod City - Rating
Action Report
here
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the
Russian City of Nizhniy Novgorod Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB', with Stable Outlooks and a
Short-term foreign
currency IDR of 'B'. The agency has also assigned the city a
National Long-term
rating of 'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's stable budgetary performance,
with its operating
balance fully covering interest payments, its developed local
economy, and
moderate, albeit growing, direct risk. The ratings also factor
in on-going
fiscal deficit and refinancing pressure from a large proportion
of short-term
bank loans in the city's direct risk structure.
Fitch expects Nizhniy Novgorod's operating performance to
stabilise, with an
operating balance averaging 6% of operating revenue in
2014-2016, unchanged from
2013. Operating expenditure is under pressure from the federal
government's
pledge to increase public sector salaries, although these are
mostly offset by
earmarked transfers from the Nizhniy Novgorod region
(BB/Stable/B) and by
increasing tax revenue.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk will grow to RUB6.6bn by
end-2014, or a
moderate 30% of current revenue and RUB8.7bn or 33% by end-2016,
from RUB5.2bn
in 2013. We forecast a deficit for 2014-2016, extending the
deficit trend since
2008. High opex growth driven by staff cost increase fuelled the
deficit in 2013
and 2014. This came on top of high capital spending, which has
constantly
exceeded 20% of total expenditure in the past.
Nizhniy Novgorod's direct risk is dominated by bank loans with
an average
maturity of between one and two years. As of 1 July 2014 about
90% of the city's
liabilities were due in December 2015. The city intends to tap
the domestic bond
market in 2015 by issuing RUB3bn domestic bonds with a five-year
maturity. If
the placement is successful it would replace a notable part of
outstanding short
term bank loans and mitigate refinancing pressure.
The city receives steady current transfers from the regional
budget. Most of
them (56% of current transfers in 2013) are earmarked for
financing delegated
responsibilities, mainly teachers' salaries. The remaining 44%
are grants to
co-finance municipal programmes. Nizhniy Novgorod receives only
modest
general-purpose financial aid from the region as its budget
capacity is higher
than the average municipality in the region.
With a population of above one million, the city is the capital
of Nizhniy
Novgorod region, one of the top 15 Russian regions by gross
regional product,
providing a strong and growing tax base. Fitch expects an
increase of 18% in tax
revenue for 2014, which will compensate for a deceleration of
current transfers
from the regional budget. The city's tax proceeds comprise
stable personal
income and property taxes, which makes the city resilient to
volatile business
cycles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action may result from easing refinancing
pressure and
maintenance of a sound current balance, leading to direct risk
coverage (current
balance to direct risk) being in line with the debt maturity
profile.
A negative rating action may result from further growth of short
term debt
alongside deterioration of budgetary performance with the
operating balance
insufficient to cover interest payments.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.