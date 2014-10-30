(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kemerovo Region - Rating Action Report here LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Kemerovo Region Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-'and a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B'. The agency has also assigned the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency has also assigned the region's senior unsecured debt a Long-term local currency rating of 'BB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the region's high direct risk relative to national peers', including some forex exposure, and volatile budgetary performance with wide deficits and negative margins in 2013. The ratings also factor in a strong but concentrated local economy and low contingent risk. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Kemerovo's operating performance will stabilise with a narrowing of its budget deficit during 2015-2016, following substantial deficits before debt variation in prior years caused by deterioration in the region's tax revenue. Fitch expects the region's operating balance to stabilise at about 3% of operating revenue during 2014-2016, underpinned by a recovery of corporate income tax (CIT) proceeds and additional allocations by the national government of personal income tax revenue to regions in 2014. The operating balance turned negative in 2013, due to a decline in tax revenue for the second year in a row. Tax proceeds fell sharply in 2012-2013, due to weak earnings at major local taxpayers following price declines for key commodity exports, such as coal and steel. The wide deficit before debt variation during 2012-2013 and so far in 2014 has resulted in a rapid rise in total debt, leading Fitch to expect an increase in direct risk to RUB50bn (58% of current revenue) at end-2014, from RUB19bn (21%) in 2011. At 1 September 2014 direct risk totalled RUB45.2bn, of which 51% matures during 2015-2016 exposing the region to some refinancing pressure. Fitch expects Kemerovo's direct risk will continue to grow to 65% of current revenue by end-2016. The region is exposed to unhedged foreign-currency risk because 16% of its direct risk (USD197m) was denominated in US dollars as of 1 September 2014. It is represented by liabilities to Vnesheconombank (BBB/Negative/F3) that were assumed by the region in the mid-2000s. Annual interest rate for the outstanding debt is only 1% and the maturity profile has been smoothed out to 1 January 2035, which takes immediate pressure off its debt servicing burden. Kemerovo has low contingent risk stemming from public sector entities' financial debt and issued guarantees. In late 2011, the region imposed a moratorium on new guarantees issuance and as of 1 September 2014 the region had no outstanding guarantees. The region has a strong economy dominated by the coal and metal industries. This provides an extensive tax base for the region's budget, allowing the region to rely on its own budget revenue rather than on transfers from the federal budget. However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on companies' profits, resulting in high revenue volatility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating revenue and maintenance of debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current balance) below 10 years on a sustainable base would lead to an upgrade. Inability to maintain positive operating balance on a sustained basis or an increase in direct risk far beyond Fitch expectations would lead to a downgrade. 