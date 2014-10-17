(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian
bank JSC Pervobank
(PB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'. The
Outlooks are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR), NATIONAL RATING
AND SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT
PB's IDRs are based on its intrinsic creditworthiness as
reflected in its VR of
'b'. The VR reflects the bank's small franchise; decent, albeit
potentially
vulnerable, asset quality given its high exposure to development
and real
estate. It also factors in its tight capitalisation; reasonable
liquidity,
although reliant on the stability of related party funding; and
poor
profitability.
The ratings also benefit from PB's close connections with
affiliated large
Russian oil & gas companies, namely OAO Novatek (BBB-/Stable)
and JSC SIBUR
Holding (SIBUR; BB+/Stable), as PB is ultimately controlled by
Leonid Mikhelson,
the main shareholder of these companies. Despite the US
sanctions imposed on
Novatek in July 2014, Mr. Mikhelson personally is not sanctioned
and Pervobank
is therefore also not affected.
PB's reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans more than 90
days overdue) were
a moderate 3.9% of end-1H14 total loans, comfortably covered by
reserves by 2x.
A further 14% of loans were restructured, while reserve coverage
of total NPLs
and restructured loans was moderate at about 43% at end-1H14.
However, Fitch has
reviewed the 25 largest loans (2.8x of end-1H14 Fitch Core
Capital, FCC), of
which five were restructured, and consider them to be of
moderate risk due to
either overcollateralisation or the borrowers' solid financial
profile.
PB's significant loan exposure to the construction and real
estate sectors (1.7x
of FCC at end-1H14) and investments in non-core assets (45% of
FCC), mostly
represented by commercial properties in Samara region, is a
source of risk.
However, positively, all real estate and construction loans are
either properly
secured or adequately reserved, while most of the investment
properties are
reasonably valued. The largest property (14% of FCC) which is
currently being
used as a head office will be transferred to fixed assets.
PB's retail loan book (22% of end-1H14 total loans) is of low
risk as
represented mostly by properly secured mortgage and car loans
(65% of retail
loans). The unsecured part of the retail loan book is of
moderate risk,
accounting for only 6% of total loans end-1H14 and provided
predominantly to
employees of the bank's corporate clients.
The bank's liquidity position is sufficient to withstand an
outflow of 18% of
customer accounts. However, the bank has a high reliance on
funding from related
entities (especially Novatek and SIBUR), which accounted for 41%
of customer
accounts at end-1H14.
PB's FCC ratio was a moderate 8.1% at end-1H14. The total
regulatory capital
ratio was rather tight 11.1% at end-9M14, meaning that the bank
had capacity to
withstand additional credit losses equal to only 1.8% of gross
loans. PB's
capital position is further aggravated by weak internal capital
generation
(return on average equity of 1.9% in 1H14) and significant
exposure to non-core
assets and development loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT
An upgrade of PB's ratings would result from a substantial
profitability
improvement, diversification of funding and reduction of
non-core assets.
The ratings could be downgraded in case of material erosion of
asset quality,
liquidity position or capitalisation. A weakening of the bank's
connections with
the affiliated companies, especially Novatek and SIBUR,
resulting in significant
deposit outflows could also result in a downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
PB's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating
reflect the
bank's limited systemic importance, as a result of which
extraordinary support
from the Russian authorities cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's
view. Potential
support from private shareholders is also not factored into the
ratings, as it
cannot be reliably assessed. Fitch does not expect any revision
of the bank's
SRF or Support Rating in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating assigned at 'b'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt assigned at 'B'/'BBB(rus)'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
