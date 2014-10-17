(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian bank JSC Pervobank (PB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR), NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT PB's IDRs are based on its intrinsic creditworthiness as reflected in its VR of 'b'. The VR reflects the bank's small franchise; decent, albeit potentially vulnerable, asset quality given its high exposure to development and real estate. It also factors in its tight capitalisation; reasonable liquidity, although reliant on the stability of related party funding; and poor profitability. The ratings also benefit from PB's close connections with affiliated large Russian oil & gas companies, namely OAO Novatek (BBB-/Stable) and JSC SIBUR Holding (SIBUR; BB+/Stable), as PB is ultimately controlled by Leonid Mikhelson, the main shareholder of these companies. Despite the US sanctions imposed on Novatek in July 2014, Mr. Mikhelson personally is not sanctioned and Pervobank is therefore also not affected. PB's reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans more than 90 days overdue) were a moderate 3.9% of end-1H14 total loans, comfortably covered by reserves by 2x. A further 14% of loans were restructured, while reserve coverage of total NPLs and restructured loans was moderate at about 43% at end-1H14. However, Fitch has reviewed the 25 largest loans (2.8x of end-1H14 Fitch Core Capital, FCC), of which five were restructured, and consider them to be of moderate risk due to either overcollateralisation or the borrowers' solid financial profile. PB's significant loan exposure to the construction and real estate sectors (1.7x of FCC at end-1H14) and investments in non-core assets (45% of FCC), mostly represented by commercial properties in Samara region, is a source of risk. However, positively, all real estate and construction loans are either properly secured or adequately reserved, while most of the investment properties are reasonably valued. The largest property (14% of FCC) which is currently being used as a head office will be transferred to fixed assets. PB's retail loan book (22% of end-1H14 total loans) is of low risk as represented mostly by properly secured mortgage and car loans (65% of retail loans). The unsecured part of the retail loan book is of moderate risk, accounting for only 6% of total loans end-1H14 and provided predominantly to employees of the bank's corporate clients. The bank's liquidity position is sufficient to withstand an outflow of 18% of customer accounts. However, the bank has a high reliance on funding from related entities (especially Novatek and SIBUR), which accounted for 41% of customer accounts at end-1H14. PB's FCC ratio was a moderate 8.1% at end-1H14. The total regulatory capital ratio was rather tight 11.1% at end-9M14, meaning that the bank had capacity to withstand additional credit losses equal to only 1.8% of gross loans. PB's capital position is further aggravated by weak internal capital generation (return on average equity of 1.9% in 1H14) and significant exposure to non-core assets and development loans. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT An upgrade of PB's ratings would result from a substantial profitability improvement, diversification of funding and reduction of non-core assets. The ratings could be downgraded in case of material erosion of asset quality, liquidity position or capitalisation. A weakening of the bank's connections with the affiliated companies, especially Novatek and SIBUR, resulting in significant deposit outflows could also result in a downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR PB's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating reflect the bank's limited systemic importance, as a result of which extraordinary support from the Russian authorities cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's view. Potential support from private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings, as it cannot be reliably assessed. Fitch does not expect any revision of the bank's SRF or Support Rating in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B' National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating assigned at 'b' Support Rating assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt assigned at 'B'/'BBB(rus)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' 