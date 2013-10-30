Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tula Region - Rating Action
ReportMOSCOW, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's
Tula Region
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB', a
Short-term foreign
currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of
'AA-(rus)'. The
Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The rating action also affects the region's RUB3.5bn senior
unsecured domestic
bond (ISIN RU000A0JT1G2).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's moderate direct risk,
satisfactory operating
performance and an absence of contingent liabilities. The
ratings also factor in
continuous pressure on operating expenditure due to an evolving
national
institutional framework and the region's weak debt coverage
exceeding its debt
maturity profile. The key rating drivers and their relative
weights are as
follows:
High:
Fitch expects Tula's direct risk will remain moderate in 2013,
with direct risk
close to 25% of current revenue, up from 21.5% in 2012. Fitch
does not expect
direct risk to exceed 30% of current revenue up to 2016. The
region is free from
contingent liabilities, which is credit-positive.
Fitch views the region's immediate refinancing risk as moderate.International Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure
Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.