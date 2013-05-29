(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned its 'AAA' rating to the following Salt Lake City School District (the district), UT's general obligation (GO) refunding bonds.

--$23.1 million GO refunding bonds, series 2013.

In addition, Fitch applies an 'AAA' enhanced long-term rating to the bonds based on the guaranty provided by the Utah School Bond Debt Default Avoidance Program. The bonds are scheduled to sell competitively during the week of June 10. Bond proceeds will be used to advance refund some of the district's outstanding GO bonds and pay the costs of issuance.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following unenhanced long-term ratings:

--$93.4 million outstanding GO bonds at 'AAA';

--$6 million lease revenue bonds, series 2010, issued through the Salt Lake City School District Municipal Building Authority (the authority) at 'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax. The lease revenue bonds are secured by lease rental payments from the district to the authority for the use of essential assets. Lease payments are subject to annual appropriation.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Consistently positive operating margins and healthy reserve levels are supported by prudent financial management practices and policies. The district benefits from a good degree of financial flexibility, including the ability to raise local property taxes as proposed for fiscal 2014. PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: Conservative budgeting, long-term capital planning and healthy reserve policies provide a strong framework for continued healthy financial performance.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: Debt management practices are conservative with a reliance on fixed-rate, rapidly amortizing debt principally consisting of general obligation bonds. The district's overall debt burden is projected to remain low with no planned additional debt issuances.

DIVERSE AND RESILIENT ECONOMY: Salt Lake City is the economic center for much of Utah's population and benefits from a diverse commercial sector, significant job growth, low unemployment rate, and considerable new development.

STABILIZING TAX BASE: The district's assessed value (AV) grew by a very modest 0.9% in fiscal 2012 after two consecutive years of moderate decline. Ongoing development activity in the area along with a recovering housing market should support AV stability to moderate growth in the near future.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics including the district's strong financial profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are unlikely.

CREDIT PROFILE

The Salt Lake City School District serves Utah's largest city, covering approximately 110 square miles and serving a population of 189,914. The district educates 24,638 students at 37 schools, including 28 elementary schools, five middle schools and four high schools.

STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE

The district's financial profile remains strong with annual operating surpluses (after transfers) in each of the past five years and healthy reserve levels. The unrestricted fund balance was $43.7 million or a healthy 25% of spending at the end of fiscal 2012.

The fiscal 2012 operating surplus was thin compared to previous years at just $34,000 (0.02% of spending) and is projected to remain at a similar level in fiscal 2013. The decreased margin is largely related to decreased state funding, which is expected to remain somewhat constrained in fiscal 2014. However, the district retains significant financial flexibility, which Fitch views as an important mitigant for funding volatility.

The district retains options to reduce general fund expenditures and increase financial margins, if necessary. For example, the general fund supported approximately $1 million of capital projects in fiscal 2012 that could have been paid from the capital projects fund, which ended the fiscal year with a $22.5 million reserve. However, management is balancing the need for increasing the already healthy general fund balance with bolstering its capital fund in order to cash-fund future capital projects and thereby avoid additional debt issuances.

The district's property tax revenues held steady despite a drop in assessed values, because Utah law allows the district to automatically adjust its property tax levy to maintain the previous year's property tax revenue plus new growth. Fitch views the stability of property tax revenues as a credit positive. The district is able to raise its property tax levy by school board vote, after completing a public hearing process, as it intends to do for fiscal 2014 with a $3.6 million tax increase.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE

The overall debt burden for the district is low at $2,022 per capita and 1.5% of AV. The district's practice of cash-funding capital expenditures, which is assisted by a dedicated tax levy for that purpose, is expected to keep direct debt at low levels with no planned issuances over the medium term. Outstanding debt largely consists of fixed-rate, general obligation bonds. The amortization rate is rapid with nearly 86% of outstanding principal retired within 10 years.

MANAGEABLE PENSION COSTS

Annual pension costs have increased over the past few years as investment losses in the state-managed pension plan have reduced the plan's funded ratio. In fiscal 2012, pension contributions accounted for approximately 11.1% of the district's spending. Management anticipates that contributions will continue increasing over the short term by a manageable amount before stabilizing. The district offers other post-employment benefits (OPEB) in the form of termination benefits for employees that meet certain fairly stringent criteria. The benefit is offered for a limited duration, helping to reduce the district's potential financial exposure. In fiscal 2012, OPEB contributions were equal to approximately 0.4% of spending and the total liability is small at approximately $2.9 million.

DIVERSE AND RESILIENT ECONOMY

Salt Lake City is the economic center of a large and relatively resilient regional economy that supports 1.1 million people. Economic data point to renewed growth in the city with 4% employment gains over the past year (March 2013) and an unemployment rate of 4.3% that is well below the national average. City wealth levels are somewhat low with household median income at 84% of the national average.

The Salt Lake metropolitan area was hurt by the national housing downturn, but the decline was milder than in other high-growth western communities and has shown signs of abating. The district's tax base grew a modest 0.9% in fiscal 2012 after experiencing a cumulative 13.6% decline over the previous two fiscal years. Prospects for additional growth are solid with a recovering housing market and ongoing commercial development activity, including the recently completed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' $2 billion City Creek Center mixed-use redevelopment project near Temple Square.

The tax base remains diverse with the top 10 taxpayers accounting for approximately 11% of fiscal 2012 AV and representing a variety of business sectors.