(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kazakhstan-based SB
JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank's (HCK) upcoming local bonds an
expected
Long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)' and an expected National
Long-term rating of
'BBB+(kaz)(EXP)'. The issue's total amount and final maturity
are yet to be
determined.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's Long-term rating and National long-term rating
correspond to HCK's
Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'
and National
Rating of 'BBB+(kaz)'. HCK's Long-term IDRs, National Rating and
Support Rating
reflect the moderate probability of the bank receiving support
if needed from
its parent, Russia's Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCFB,
'BB/Stable; bb').
Fitch's view on the probability of support is based on the
bank's full ownership
by HCFB, its small size relative to the parent (HCK accounts for
5% of HCFB's
assets, limiting the cost of any potential support) and
reputational risk for
HCFB in case of the bank's default.
The one-notch difference between HCFB and HCK's ratings reflects
the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, HCK's
so far limited
track record of operations and some uncertainty about the
long-term commitment
of HCFB to support HCK in case of a prolonged deterioration of
the operating
environment in Kazakhstan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade or a downgrade of HCK's Long-term local currency IDR
will result in a
similar action on the issue's ratings. Any positive or negative
action on the
parent's Long-term IDRs would likely be matched by a similar
action on HCK's
Long-term IDRs. This would also impact the National Rating and
could result in a
change in the Support Rating.
HCK's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB+(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '3'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Analyst
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.