Oct 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Vienna-based Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU) a Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
SBEU's Long-term IDRs are underpinned by potential support from its shareholder,
the state-controlled Sberbank of Russia (SBRF; BBB/Stable/bbb), reflecting
Fitch's view of the high probability of SBRF providing support to SBEU if
needed.
Fitch classifies SBEU as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of SBRF. This is
based on i) SBRF's 100% ownership and the parent's focus on developing its
international business; ii) the track record of providing capital and funding
since SBEU's acquisition; iii) high reputational risks for SBRF from any default
of SBEU; iv) SBEU's currently moderate operational independence and v) its small
size relative to the parent, which limits the cost of any potential support.
The one-notch difference between the ratings of SBRF and SBEU is driven by the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, the short track
record of performance under the new owner and the currently small (albeit
rising) share of SBEU's business with the parent's core clients.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
SBEU's 'b+' VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality, which was inherited from
the previous owner and average (albeit in line with the market) level of
reserves, in light of which capitalisation is moderate, in Fitch's view. The
rating also reflects SBEU's weak performance, which is pressured by operating in
a low interest rate environment, sluggish economic growth in CEE countries,
effects from banking taxes and integration costs to set up the management
functions previously absent in the bank. At the same time, the rating considers
SBEU's reasonable funding base, sound liquidity and improved capital position
after recent equity injections by the parent.
SBEU was formerly known as Volksbank International and was acquired by SBRF in
February 2012 for a total consideration of EUR505m. The deal also required SBRF
to replace EUR2.1bn of funding from SBEU's previous shareholders. SBEU operates
through subsidiaries in eight CEE and SEE countries (Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ukraine) and has
been recently granted a banking license for operations in Austria. Historically,
the group has had a strong focus on retail and SME clients (which comprised 42%
and 26% of the end-H113 consolidated loan portfolio) but is now expanding to
servicing larger corporates in cooperation with the parent. At the same time,
SBEU is likely to retain a significant focus on retail and SME business in the
local markets where it operates, utilising the parent's platforms and expertise.
During 2012, SBEU had to create additional reserves upon the application of the
parent's more conservative risk assessment methodologies, which together with
integration costs and, to a lesser extent, banking taxes in Hungary, Slovakia
and Austria, resulted in a significant loss for the period (-2.8% ROAA). In
H113, SBEU showed improvement to ROAA of -0.6% as impairment charges reduced
while pre-impairment profit was 0.5% of average assets on the back of higher
revenues (favourable refinancing conditions allowed the net interest margin to
climb to 3.0% in H113 from 2.8% in 2012, and fee income grew slightly as SBEU
set up its trade finance business). At the same time, SBEU is building up the
parent bank in Austria and continues to invest in infrastructure, which is
putting additional pressure on profits. Management targets break even by the end
of 2013, although its longer term goal of double-digit returns on equity may
prove difficult to achieve on the back of currently low demand for credit in the
countries of operation and low interest rates.
The quality of SBEU's loan portfolio suffers from legacy problem exposures,
which are responsible for the high proportion of non-performing loans (NPLs,
loans overdue by 90 days and more) of 10.8% at end-Q113. At the same time, asset
quality is gradually improving as reflected in the stabilisation of the NPL
ratio in H113. However, reserve coverage of NPLs remains moderate at 63%,
particularly given the 7% share of restructured exposures, and reflects the
bank's high reliance on collateral. SBEU's exposure to the vulnerable real
estate and construction sector is reducing but remains a high 185% of end-H113
Fitch core capital (FCC). Analysis of the largest loans shows the generally good
quality of recently acquired clients, which are mainly represented by energy
utilities and oil & gas companies.
SBEU is mostly funded by deposits, which accounted for 68% of the bank's
liabilities at end-H113. SBEU's deposit collection capacity benefited from its
rebranding in 2012 (it now shares the same brand as the parent) with customer
funding growing by 27% in 2012 and a further 10% in H113. Funding from the
parent decreased to 14% of end-H113 liabilities at the consolidated level and is
likely to remain at this level or slightly above it due to the funding needs of
the growing Austrian bank. SBEU's sound liquidity (at end-H113, liquid assets
covered 25% of total customer funding) is underpinned by large holdings of
securities eligible for repo. Fitch also understands that SBRF is ready to
provide emergency liquidity support in case of need.
The bank's capital position notably improved in H113 following the equity
injection by the parent, with the FCC ratio up to 9% from 6.9% at end-2012.
However, it remains only moderate in light of the somewhat high level of
unreserved NPLs and restructured loans, as the bank could additionally reserve
only 5% of end-H113 gross loans, Fitch estimates. Despite significant capital
contributions from the parent (both as equity and subordinated debt) to date,
further capital may be required given the bank's growth plans and current
inability to generate capital on its own.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING
Any action on SBRF's IDRs would likely be matched by a similar action on SBEU's
IDRs. In addition, SBEU's Long-Term IDR could be upgraded to the level of SBRF
if it extends its track record of operating as a highly integrated subsidiary of
SBRF, with business primarily focused on servicing SBRF's core clients.
An upgrade of SBEU's VR would require a track record of profitable performance
and significant improvement of asset quality and/or a further recapitalisation
of the bank. Continued losses and/or further asset quality deterioration could
result in a downgrade of the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F3'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '2'