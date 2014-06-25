(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Sberbank of Russia's EUR1bn Eurobond issue a 'BBB' Long-term
rating. The notes were issued by Luxembourg-based SPV SB Capital S.A. under
Sberbank's USD30bn loan participation notes programme, which Fitch rates at Long-term 'BBB' and
Short-term 'F3'.
The notes are due in November 2019 and have a fixed 3.3524% coupon paid
annually. Sberbank's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the
claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail
depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those
of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-5M14, retail deposits accounted for
51.1% of Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's unconsolidated
financial statements under local accounting standards.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating corresponds to Sberbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR, 'BBB'/Negative). Sberbank's IDRs are underpinned by Fitch's
view of a very high probability of support from the Russian authorities, in case
of need and by the bank's standalone strength, reflected in its 'bbb' Viability
Rating (VR). The Negative Outlook on Sberbank's ratings is driven by the
Negative Outlook on Russia's sovereign IDRs (see ' Fitch Revises Russia's
Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB' ', dated 21 March 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Sberbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the
issue's rating. Sberbank's IDRs could be downgraded in case of a sovereign
downgrade and a significant weakening of the operating environment. A revision
of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would lead to the Outlooks on Sberbank's
ratings being revised back to Stable.