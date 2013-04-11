(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Scottish Widows PLC's (SW) subordinated debt issuance totaling GBP1.5bn a 'BBB+' rating. The issuance consists of the following two tranches: --GBP850m, 5.50% Subordinated Notes Due 2023 --GBP650m, 7.00% Subordinated Notes Due 2043 KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects that the proceeds of the issuance will be used to replace existing internal debt to benefit the regulatory capital position of Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), SW's ultimate parent, in light of Basel III and Solvency II. Therefore, the agency does not expect this issuance to significantly increase debt leverage. The terms of the issue include mandatory interest deferral with triggers based on regulatory solvency and optional deferral subject to a six-month look-back dividend pusher. Deferred interest is cash cumulative. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely, given that SW's ratings are constrained by LBG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is at its Support Rating Floor and unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. A downgrade could be triggered by a downgrade of LBG, or a weakening of the insurance operations' credit profile as indicated by: a sustained decrease in regulatory solvency to below 1.4x; a fall in fixed-charge coverage to below 3x; or a material decline in the value of new business. Contacts: Primary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11 January 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.