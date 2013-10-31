(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Seagate HDD Cayman's (Seagate HDD) proposed issuance of senior
unsecured notes
due in 2018. The notes will be guaranteed by Seagate Technology
plc (Seagate),
the parent company of Seagate HDD. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Expectations for relatively stable hard disk drive (HDD)
pricing going forward
due to a highly consolidated industry structure, as the top two
companies,
Seagate and Western Digital Corp. (WDC), control 88% of the
market; strong HDD
growth in Exabytes (EB) shipped in excess of areal density
growth largely driven
by the cloud and usage of Internet-enabled mobile devices;
increasing shipment
linearity and tightly managed capital expenditures across the
supply chain that
minimizes the risk of supply and demand imbalances.
--Positive profitability implications from a favorable mix shift
toward higher
capacity HDDs for cloud computing that require greater media and
heads per
drive, thereby absorbing a greater amount of fixed-cost
investments than lower
capacity PC drives. Seagate's average drive capacity increased
18%
year-over-year to 875 gigabytes in the quarter ended Sept. 30,
2013.
--Seagate's solid liquidity and financial flexibility are
supported by $900
million in cash pro forma for the repurchase of $1.5 billion of
shares from
Samsung Electronics Ltd. on Oct. 21, 2013, generally positive
annual free cash
flow (FCF), an undrawn $500 million senior unsecured revolving
credit facility
due 2018 and no material debt maturities until 2016. The vast
majority of
Seagate's cash is readily accessible without adverse tax
considerations.
Aside from the effects of last year's Thailand flood, Fitch
believes Seagate's
FCF volatility will remain low relative to historical standards
due to a more
stable HDD pricing environment, lower demand volatility,
favorable product mix
shift, and cautious approach to capital investments that
increase HDD
manufacturing capacity. Seagate has generated positive FCF for
four consecutive
years on a trailing 12-month basis.
--Strong credit protection metrics and management's commitment
to conservative
financial policies;
--Broad product portfolio and significant scale in HDD industry;
--The company's vertically integrated model, which reduces
per-unit
manufacturing costs and facilitates new-product time to market.
Fitch's rating concerns include:
--Long-term threat of technology substitution from NAND
flash-based solid state
disks (SSDs), including risk of consumers substituting
traditional notebooks
with HDDs for ultrabooks equipped with SSDs or media tablets
with flash-based
storage;
--Substantial historical volatility in earnings and FCF due to
the cyclicality
of HDD demand and significant fixed costs;
--Moderating, but still consistent, declines in average selling
prices for HDDs
due to low switching costs;
--Event risk associated with implementation of aggressive
shareholder-friendly
activities, primarily debt-financed share repurchases;
--Seagate's ability to sustain a time-to-market advantage
critical to achieving
market share gains and maintaining overall profitability, given
formidable
competition from Western Digital Corp.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
--Future ratings upgrades are currently unlikely due to the
long-term threat of
technology substitution from SSDs, where Seagate lacks a
dominant product
position relative to HDDs.
Negative:
--If the cost per gigabyte differential between enterprise HDD
and SSD narrows
significantly, resulting in greater than expected
cannibalization of enterprise
HDDs, and Seagate's enterprise SSD products are uncompetitive;
--If Seagate's enterprise market share materially erodes due to
more formidable
competition from WDC;
--If the company pursues more aggressive financial policies,
such as sizable
debt-financed share repurchases;
--If Ultrabooks with SSDs materially cannibalize the traditional
notebook
market, SSHs fail to achieve significant penetration in the
Ultrabook market,
and growth in near-line enterprise and external HDDs is
insufficient to offset
the decline in EBs shipped to the notebook HDDs.
FCF (post dividends) was nearly $1.3 billion in the latest 12
months (LTM) ended
Sept. 27, 2013 compared with $3.1 billion in the corresponding
year ago period.
The reduction in FCF reflects the anticipated decline in average
selling prices
(ASPs) as industry supply rebounded from last year's Thailand
flood and a nearly
25% increase in dividend payments to $526 million in the LTM
period.
Financial covenants in the credit agreement consist of a minimum
fixed-charge
coverage of 1.5x and a maximum net leverage ratio of 1.5x. In
addition, the
facility requires minimum liquidity of $700 million.
Seagate's credit metrics weakened in the LTM period but remain
solid. Leverage
(total debt/operating EBITDA) increased to 1x as of Sept. 27,
2013 from 0.6x in
the year-ago period. Interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross
interest expense)
decreased to 14.4x in the LTM ended Sept. 27, 2013 compared with
19.1x last
year.
Total debt as of Sept. 27, 2013, all of which was issued by
Seagate HDD, was
nearly $2.8 billion and consisted of:
--$334 million of 6.8% senior notes due October 2016;
--$238 million of 7.75% senior notes due December 2018;
--$600 million of 6.875% senior notes due May 2020;
--$600 million of 7% senior notes due November 2021;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes due June 2023.
Fitch currently rates Seagate and its wholly owned subsidiary as
follows:
Seagate
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-'.
Seagate HDD Cayman
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
