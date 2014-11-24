(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Seagate HDD Cayman's (Seagate HDD) $300 million of 20-year
senior unsecured
notes offering. The notes will be guaranteed by Seagate
Technology plc
(Seagate), the parent company of Seagate HDD. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
Net proceeds from the debt offering will be used for the
redemption of all
outstanding 6.8% senior notes due 2016, of which $331 million
were outstanding
as of Oct. 3, 2014. The senior notes offering and concurrent
redemption (the
transaction) are consistent with Seagate's efforts to reduce its
weighted
average cost of debt and extend its debt maturity schedule.
Seagate's net $31 million debt reduction will result in a Fitch
estimated
decrease in total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) to
1.36x as of Oct.
3, 2014, from 1.37x prior to the transaction. Fitch anticipates
Seagate's
leverage will remain near 1x through the intermediate term.
Fitch anticipates interest coverage (operating EBITDA to gross
interest expense)
will remain near 15x through the intermediate term. Fitch
estimates this metric
will increase to 13.6x versus 13.4x prior to the transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Continued expectations for relatively stable hard disk drive
(HDD) pricing due
to a highly consolidated industry structure, with the market
leaders, Seagate
and Western Digital Corp. (WDC), controlling approximately 84%
of the market;
solid long-term growth in heads and media, key components of an
HDD; and tightly
managed capital expenditures across the supply chain that
minimizes the risk of
supply and demand imbalances.
--Positive profitability trends from a favorable mix shift
toward higher
capacity HDDs for cloud computing that utilize greater media and
heads per
drive, thereby absorbing a greater amount of fixed-cost
investments than lower
capacity PC drives.
--Solid liquidity and financial flexibility supported by $2.2
billion in cash,
the vast majority of which is readily accessible without adverse
tax
considerations, positive annual free cash flow (FCF), and an
undrawn $500
million senior unsecured revolving credit facility due April
2018.
--Strong credit protection metrics and management's commitment
to conservative
financial policies.
--Broad product portfolio, significant scale in the HDD industry
and vertically
integrated model, which reduces per-unit manufacturing costs and
facilitates
new-product time to market, albeit resulting in a greater fixed
cost base that
exacerbates cyclical effects.
Fitch's rating concerns include:
--Long-term threat of technology substitution from NAND
flash-based solid state
drives. Fitch believes, however, the high relative cost of
flash-based storage
will continue to limit SSD storage capacity in PCs and tablets,
thereby
increasing demand for HDDs in external or cloud storage.
Enterprises using SSDs
deploy a multi-tiered storage strategy whereby the vast majority
of data is
stored on HDDs and only data for high performance applications
is stored on
higher cost SSDs.
--Substantial historical volatility in earnings and FCF due to
the cyclicality
of HDD demand and significant fixed costs;
--Moderating, but still consistent, declines in average selling
prices for HDDs
due to low HDD switching costs;
--Event risk associated with implementation of aggressive
shareholder-friendly
activities, primarily debt-financed share repurchases;
--Seagate's ability to sustain a time- to-market advantage
critical to achieving
market share gains and maintaining overall profitability, given
formidable
competition from WDC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
--Future ratings upgrades are currently unlikely due to the
long-term threat of
technology substitution from SSD, where Seagate lacks a dominant
product
position relative to HDDs.
Negative:
--If the cost per gigabyte differential between enterprise HDD
and SSD narrows
significantly, resulting in greater than expected
cannibalization of enterprise
HDDs, and Seagate's enterprise SSD products are uncompetitive;
--If Seagate's enterprise market share materially erodes on a
sustained basis
due to more formidable competition from WDC;
--If the company pursues more aggressive financial policies,
such as sizable
debt-financed share repurchases;
--If Ultrabooks with SSD materially cannibalize the traditional
notebook market,
SSHs fail to achieve significant penetration in the Ultrabook
market, and growth
in near-line enterprise and external HDDs is insufficient to
offset the decline
in EBs shipped to the notebook HDDs.
Fitch forecasts more than $1.9 billion of annual FCF (cash from
operations less
capital expenditures and dividends) through the intermediate
term and calculates
FCF was $1.35 billion in the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Oct.
3, 2014. This is
down from $1.39 billion in the corresponding year ago period.
Financial covenants in the credit agreement consist of minimum
fixed-charge
coverage of 1.5x and maximum net leverage ratio of 1.5x. In
addition, the
facility requires minimum liquidity of $500 million.
Fitch estimates total debt, all of which was issued by Seagate
HDD Cayman, is
approximately $3.78 billion pro forma for the transaction and
consists of:
--$800 million of 3.75% senior notes due November 2018;
--$506 million of 6.875% senior notes due May 2020;
--$172 million of 7% senior notes due November 2021;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes due June 2023;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes due January 2025;
--$300 million of senior notes due November 2034.
Fitch has the following ratings on Seagate and its subsidiary:
Seagate
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'.
HDD Cayman
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
