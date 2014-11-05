(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken's (SEB; A+/Positive/F1) planned
issue of
additional Tier 1 capital notes an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to the
information already received.
The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
additional Tier 1
instruments. The notes are subject to partial or full temporary
write-down if
the consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of SEB falls
below 8%, and
any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the
bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is five notches below SEB's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'a+' in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank
subordinated and
hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes' higher
expected loss
severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches)
and higher
non-performance risk (three notches).
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption, and high levels of distributable
reserves. SEB is
subject to stringent capital requirements by the Swedish
regulator, including an
estimated Pillar 1 CET1 requirement of 10.3% based on end-June
2014 risk weights
and an additional estimated 5.1% CET1 Pillar 2 buffer, taking
the total
estimated CET1 requirement to 15.4%.
Fitch expects the Swedish regulator to impose restrictions on
interest payments
on the notes should SEB's capital approach the estimated Pillar
1 limit of 10.3%
CET1. Fitch does not believe that a breach of the Pillar 2
buffer would
automatically trigger a coupon cancellation. In light of SEB's
reported CET1
ratio of 16% at end-June 2014, as well as the bank's strong
financial track
record, the notching for non-performance has been limited to
three notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from SEB's VR, their rating is
primarily sensitive
to a change to the VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a
wider notching
if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance
risk relative to the risk captured in SEB's VR, including that
of the impact of
a possible breach of the Pillar 2 buffer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 (0)69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', both
dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.