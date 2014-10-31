(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
SEMAPA's (AA/RWN/F1+)
EUR150m French commercial paper (CP) programme a Short-term
local currency
rating of 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the CP programme reflects SEMAPA's sound liquidity
management and
the adequate back-up package set for CP issues within the
EUR150m programme.
Under the CP programme, SEMAPA plans to launch single issues of
maximum EUR80m
each.
The CP programme is not guaranteed by its sponsor (the City of
Paris; rated
AA+/RWN/F1+), unlike long-term debt, but Fitch considers that
the CP programme
would be backed by sufficient reserves provided by a revolving
line of EUR70m
until end-2015. Fitch will be monitoring the level of back-up
package in the
medium term. Fitch estimates SEMAPA's CP issuance would benefit
from the
reputation of its sponsor in the capital markets, as SEMAPA
plans to issue CP in
connection with Paris's CP issuance.
SEMAPA's ratings reflect the tight control by and strong support
from the City
of Paris, its 92% owner and public sponsor. Despite its large
development
projects,
SEMAPA is rated a notch below its sponsor's as we do not
consider SEMAPA as a
priority for the City of Paris in times of financial distress.
The RWN on
SEMAPA's IDRs reflects that of the city. Fitch uses a top-down
approach under
its public-sector entity criteria to rate SEMAPA.
SEMAPA's activity consists of acquiring land and subsequently
monetising the
assets it develops. At end-2014, in addition to the funding of
its activity,
SEMAPA will have to repay EUR48m of bank loans. The financing
needs will be
covered by issuance under its CP programme and the issue of
notes under an euro
medium-term notes programme for EUR340m (80% guaranteed by
Paris) in 4Q14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The CP programme's rating is aligned with SEMAPA's rating.
Changes to SEMAPA's
rating would be mirrored in the CP programme's rating.
Changes to SEMAPA's ratings could stem from a rating action on
the City of
Paris, or from a shift in the city's control and financial
support of SEMAPA.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 07 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated
August 2012, and
"Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States"
dated March 2014,
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
