(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Seminole
Tribe of Florida's (STOF) gaming division's announced senior
secured credit
facility consisting of a $500 million revolver, $700 million
term loan A, and
$1.2 billion term loan B. The proceeds will be used to refinance
the existing
term loans, fund the planned expansions at the Tampa and
Hollywood properties,
and for general corporate purposes. Ftich has affirmed STOF's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and all existing issue-specific ratings.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of the rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CREDIT PROFILE REMAINS STRONG
Pro forma for the refinancing, Fitch expects STOF's gross
leverage, including
tribal debt, to remain within its sensitivities for 'BBB'
through the
development phase of its Tampa and Hollywood expansions. The
overall leverage
trajectory will be eased by a $500 million portion of the term
loan A being
delayed draw. Fitch forecasts leverage including tribal debt to
peak at 1.9x
during FY 2018 (fiscal year ends Sept. 30) and to improve
thereafter through
EBITDA growth and term loan amortization (10% per year). Pro
forma total
leverage including tribal debt and excluded the delayed draw is
1.5x, compared
to 1.1x as of March 31, 2017. Fitch has a 2.0x negative
sensitivity at the 'BBB'
level; however, there is some capacity in the ratings for
leverage to increase
slightly above 2.0x in conjunction with expansion-related
financing if Fitch
expects STOF to deleverage back to below 2.0x within 12-24
months.
Fitch views STOF's planned expansion favorably given the
strength in the
underlying operating environment and benefits it will provide to
STOF's
competitive positioning. STOF's gaming division continues to
experience steady,
positive operating trends compared to more flat growth seen in
other U.S. gaming
markets. STOF's gaming division revenues and EBITDA for the last
12 months
ending March 31, 2017 were flat and grew by 1% on a
year-over-year basis,
respectively. Revenues have been temporarily impacted by
construction disruption
at Tampa since the fall of 2016 but have grown in the mid-single
digit range
consistently since 2011. STOF has sizable gaming operations in
two distinct,
populous Florida markets and benefits from having no competition
in Tampa and
limited competition in southeast Florida.
DECEMBER 2016 UPGRADE
Fitch upgraded STOF's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' in December 2016,
reflecting the
diminishing uncertainty over the tribe's ability to continue
offering table
games and established track record of adherence to prudent
financial policies.
The upgrade also reflected Fitch's increased confidence that the
tribe will
maintain leverage below 2.0x (including tribal debt) through its
planned
development pipeline.
The tribe has been party to a number of favorable court rulings
in the past
year. STOF's authority to offer table games under its existing
compact expired
in July 2015, but table operations continued as the tribe and
the state
negotiated a new compact and filed suits against each other. In
November 2016, a
U.S. district court found that the exception to STOF's five-year
limitation to
offer table games was triggered due to the state allowing
another entity to
offer banked table games. Therefore the tribe has the right to
offer banked
table games for the compact's entire 20-year term ending 2030 at
its seven
locations. The state is appealing the decision.
Fitch believes the risk of additional significant competition in
STOF's primary
markets, another historical overhang, is benign. In May 2017,
the Florida
Supreme Court's ruled against the ability of individual
counties' conducting
voter referendums to determine slot expansions. Political
momentum for passing
legislature permitting large-scale casinos has cooled, since the
initiative
failed to gain traction after Spectrum Group's 2013 study.
Additionally, Fitch
believes that the recent court rulings gives STOF a greater seat
at the table if
the state picks back up expansion talks, since the ruling frees
the tribe from
making compact payments.
GOVERNANCE TRACK RECORD
STOF has a track record of instituting sound financial policies,
including
operating tribal government with a surplus. The tribe's reserves
as of Mar. 31,
2017 provide for about six months of governmental operations
including per
capita payments, an improvement from less than a month of
operations prior to a
largely new council being elected in May 2011. A new chairman
was elected in
December 2016, Marcellus Osceola, Jr., who continues to support
the tribe's
prudent fiscal policies.
The tribe may use part of its cash reserves to repay its special
obligation
bonds and to fund certain tribal capital improvements. Tribal
reserves could
decline to about two months of operations but the tribe remains
committed to
rebuilding cash reserves to cover nearly a full year of
operations over the
medium term. Fitch views further reduction in tribal debt
favorably as well as
the commitment to building liquidity at the tribal level,
further supporting
STOF's credit profile.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Fitch's rating reflects STOF's steady, positive operating trends
as well as its
strong, competitive position in the Florida gaming market.
STOF's 'BBB' IDR
considers Fitch's expectation for STOF to maintain a credit
profile consistent
with a 'BBB' rating through its planned development pipeline at
its existing
properties.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--STOF maintains table game operations and continues to pay
compact fee
percentages as defined under the current compact;
--Low single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth with more notable
upticks in years
when Tampa and Hollywood projects open;
--Recurring tribal distributions and casino maintenance capex
levels consistent
with the past few years;
--Free cash flow is negative from 2017 - 2019 due to development
capex, but
returns to more normalized, positive levels in 2020 after the
Tampa and
Hollywood projects are complete.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate additional upward rating momentum in
the near term.
However, further upward rating momentum is possible and would be
consistent with
STOF adopting and broadly articulating more conservative
leverage targets to its
creditors. Fitch believes that 1.5x total debt/EBITDA is
consistent with a
'BBB+' IDR given STOF's operating profile. When considering an
upgrade, Fitch
would also consider the tribe's governmental financial policies
and established
reserves as well as the regulatory environment vis-a-vis the
compact and the
potential for new competition.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
Negative Outlook or a downgrade in the IDR to 'BBB-':
--Leverage increasing above 2.0x for extended period of time
(longer than 24
months) due to operating pressure or incremental borrowing.
There is capacity in
the ratings for leverage to increase slightly above 2.0x in
conjunction with
expansion-related financing if Fitch expects STOF to deleverage
back to below
2.0x within 12-24 months;
--A decline in the tribe's reserves related to operating
pressure on the gaming
division and/or the tribe running deficits.
LIQUIDITY
STOF's liquidity is strong pro forma for the recent
transactions. STOF could
also look to refinance the 2005B gaming division bonds, which
become callable at
the end of 2017. Fitch expects negative free cash flow
throughout the forecast
period as capex rises due the Hollywood and Tampa expansion
projects. STOF's
maturity schedule is more manageable with no debt maturing until
2020 and the
new $500 million revolver provides additional liquidity. STOF
did not previously
maintain a revolver.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Seminole Tribe of Florida
--$500 million senior secured revolver 'BBB';
--$700 million senior secured term loan A 'BBB';
--$1.2 billion senior secured term loan B 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Gaming division bonds, series 2005, at 'BBB';
--Term loan B due 2020 at 'BBB';
--Incremental term loan B due 2017 at 'BBB';
--Special obligation bonds, series 2007A&B, at 'BBB-';
--Special obligation bonds, series 2008A ,at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0899
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
--Adjustment of deferred bonuses added back to EBITDA
calculation;
--Tribal debt included in gross leverage calculations.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
